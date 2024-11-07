The affordable HMD Aura might get a sequel this year

HMD Arc benchmark listing | Image credits: Nokiamob.net

The upcoming Aura 2 should feature a 6.56-inch IPS LCD display with 90 Hz refresh rate, as well as a dual camera setup that consists of 13-megapixel main and 0.8-megapixel macro sensors. The device packs a secondary 8-megapixel selfie camera in the front.As far as the battery goes, HMD Aura 2 will be powered by a large 5,000 battery. Other highlights of the Aura 2 include IP52 rating, 3.5 mm audio jack, microSD card support for memory expansion, and side-mounted fingerprint sensor.We’re also getting a few details about the phone’s colors options. Apparently, HMD Aura 2 will be available in at least two flavors: Cyan and Meteor Grey. No word on the price yet, but the original Aura costs around €100 - €110, so the sequel might be priced similarly.