The affordable HMD Aura might get a sequel this year
Up Next:
HMD Aura is about to get a sequel in the coming weeks. The completely unremarkable smartphone made its debut on the market back in May, but didn’t quite make waves.
Although there’s a huge market for these very cheap phones, HMD Aura is struggling to set itself apart from other affordable smartphones. Unfortunately, the sequel doesn’t seem to be that much better in terms of specs.
The listing on Geekbench doesn’t reveal too much about the HMD Arc, but one tipster leaked its specifications back in September. Unfortunately, HMD continues to use Unisoc chipsets for its smartphones, probably to keep the costs on the very low-end side.
The upcoming Aura 2 should feature a 6.56-inch IPS LCD display with 90 Hz refresh rate, as well as a dual camera setup that consists of 13-megapixel main and 0.8-megapixel macro sensors. The device packs a secondary 8-megapixel selfie camera in the front.
We’re also getting a few details about the phone’s colors options. Apparently, HMD Aura 2 will be available in at least two flavors: Cyan and Meteor Grey. No word on the price yet, but the original Aura costs around €100 - €110, so the sequel might be priced similarly.
Although there’s a huge market for these very cheap phones, HMD Aura is struggling to set itself apart from other affordable smartphones. Unfortunately, the sequel doesn’t seem to be that much better in terms of specs.
An unannounced HMD-branded smartphone with codename “Arc” has been recently spotted on Geekbench (via Nokiamob.net). Although we’re not convinced that this is the HMD Aura 2, judging by its specs there’s a high chance that this will be Aura’s successor.
The listing on Geekbench doesn’t reveal too much about the HMD Arc, but one tipster leaked its specifications back in September. Unfortunately, HMD continues to use Unisoc chipsets for its smartphones, probably to keep the costs on the very low-end side.
Just like the original Aura phone, the sequel is said to pack an Unisoc processor, this time the T603. Also, Aura 2 is rumored to pack 4 GB RAM and either 64 GB or 128 GB internal storage.
HMD Arc benchmark listing | Image credits: Nokiamob.net
The upcoming Aura 2 should feature a 6.56-inch IPS LCD display with 90 Hz refresh rate, as well as a dual camera setup that consists of 13-megapixel main and 0.8-megapixel macro sensors. The device packs a secondary 8-megapixel selfie camera in the front.
As far as the battery goes, HMD Aura 2 will be powered by a large 5,000 battery. Other highlights of the Aura 2 include IP52 rating, 3.5 mm audio jack, microSD card support for memory expansion, and side-mounted fingerprint sensor.
We’re also getting a few details about the phone’s colors options. Apparently, HMD Aura 2 will be available in at least two flavors: Cyan and Meteor Grey. No word on the price yet, but the original Aura costs around €100 - €110, so the sequel might be priced similarly.
Thank you for sharing your feedback with us!
Things that are NOT allowed: