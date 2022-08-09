 50 free TV channels are coming to Google TV; no downloading or subscriptions will be required - PhoneArena
50 free TV channels are coming to Google TV; no downloading or subscriptions will be required

50 free TV channels are coming to Google TV; no downloading or subscriptions will be required
Google TV is an app available for both Android and iOS devices. The app allows you to find movies and television shows that you can watch on demand from several platforms including Pluto TV, Tubi TV, Plex, Prime Video, Peacock, YouTube, and more. 9to5Google found code hidden in the latest version of an app that Google listed in the Play Store. One bit of code said, "Enjoy 50 channels of live TV without the need to subscribe, sign-up, or download."



That sure sounds good. The live television channels, unlike the platforms that Google TV offers today, do not require you to download a third-party app. The code reveals that there should be a variety of live programming including "news, sports, movies, and shows." Even more interesting, 9to5Google unearthed a graphic showing 34 of the 50 live television channels.

That list includes:

  • ABC News Live
  • America’s Test Kitchen
  • American Classics
  • The Asylum
  • Battery Pop
  • CBC News
  • ChiveTV
  • Deal or No Deal
  • Divorce Court
  • Dry Bar Comedy
  • FailArmy
  • Filmrise Free Movies
  • Hallmark Movies & More
  • It’s Showtime at the Apollo!
  • Kevin Hart’s LOL! Network
  • Love Nature
  • Maverick Black Cinema
  • MooviMex
  • Nature Vision
  • NBC News Now
  • Newsmax TV
  • Nosey
  • The Pet Collective
  • Power Nation
  • Reelz
  • Teletubbies
  • Today All Day
  • Toon Goggles
  • USA Today
  • World Poker Tour
  • Wu-Tang Collection TV
  • Xumo Crime TV
  • Xumo Movies
  • Xumo Westerns

Again, these are just some of the 50 channels that will be offered to Google TV users. When this will roll out-if it does-is unclear. The app still has a long way to go to match the quantity of the content available on Samsung TV Plus which supports over 200 channels.

Android users can download the app from the Google Play Store. Apple iPhone users can download the app from the App Store. Keep in mind that until the "Google TV channels" appear, the Google TV app is a way to manage those streaming third-party apps that you use to watch movies and television shows. The app also helps you find where your favorite movies and television shows are streaming, and by looking at the content that you give thumbs up or thumbs down to, Google's algorithm will help recommend shows and movies for you to watch.
