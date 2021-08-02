Phones running Android 2.3.7 or older will be banned from Google accounts starting next month

Phones running Android 2.3.7 or older will be banned from Google accounts starting next month0
If you have a much older phone running Android 2.3.7 or older, starting September 27th you will no longer be able to use the device to log in to your Google account. This build of the Android operating system was first released in December 2010 and added support for near field communication (NFC) used for mobile payments. The version of Android that preceded Gingerbread was Android 2.2.3 Froyo and Gingerbread was followed by Version 4.0 Ice Cream Sandwich for phones and Android 3.0 Honeycomb for tablets.
If your older Android device can be updated to Android 3.0 or higher, do so immediately (or at least before September 27th) so that you can continue to log in to your Google account. Google adds, "If you cannot update your device to a newer Android version (3.0+), you can try to log into your Google account on your device’s web browser. You can still use some Google services when logged into Google on your device’s web browser."