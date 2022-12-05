Google tests face-based search tool for the Photos app

Google is testing a new search tool on the Photos app. According to Android Police , some Android users have already seen the Lens button disappear from the app. The Lens option shows up at the bottom of the screen when you're looking at a picture. Lens is a search engine that conducts searches based on images instead of words. It also will help translate words that you've photographed from a sign.





Replacing the Lens tab on some users' Photos app is a new search icon. When you tap it, while looking at the image of a person's face, the app goes through your past photos looking for that same face in other snapshots that you've taken. But if you tap on an object you see in the same photo, Google Lens will go to work to discover what it is and should provide you with more information about it.









The search icon is showing up on only a limited number of Android devices, so if you still have the Lens tab on your Photos app, don't fret. Google will run its test to see what Android users think of the new feature and if it garners good feedback, Google will probably make the change with a server-side update. Unfortunately, this writer's Pixel 6 Pro running Android 13 is not part of the test as the Lens tab still shows up on the Photos app.









If for some reason you don't have the Google Photos app on your Android device, you can download it from the Play Store by tapping on this link . We also should point out that this feature will work with photos containing multiple faces from multiple people (in other words, we're not talking about your "two-faced" friends).



