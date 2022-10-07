Get the largely similar Pixel 6 Pro for just $399 instead of splurging $899 on 7 Pro





The Pixel 7 Pro is largely the same as the Pixel 6 Pro, sporting the same design and featuring the same camera resolutions and the same battery capacity.





That's not to say there is nothing new. The Pixel 7 Pro is powered by the marginally better Tensor G2 chip, and comes with a brighter screen, a better ultrawide camera, improved zoom, and some new software tricks that will probably trickle down to the Pixel 6 Pro.





Overall, this is not a radical upgrade, and if you are looking to save some money, it makes more sense to go for the Pixel 6 Pro.





Pixel 6 Pro 6.7 inches 120Hz screen | Google Tensor chip | Triple camera system | 5,003 mAh battery $259 off (29%) Buy at Amazon Google Pixel 6 Pro 6.7 inches 120Hz screen | Google Tensor chip | Triple camera system | 5,003 mAh battery $500 off (56%) $399 $899 Buy at BestBuy





The base Pixel 7 Pro costs $899, same as the Pixel 6 Pro was at launch, and even though you can save up to $800 on it with pre-order deals, most of them have stipulations attached. If you want a no-strings deal, Amazon is selling the 128GB Pixel 6 Pro for $640, meaning you get to save 250 bucks.





Best Buy is offering a bigger discount, but its deal requires you to activate the phone, but there is no compulsion regarding being on a certain plan. The carried-locked models are available for just $399, after a discount of $500, whereas the unlocked model is going for $649.





This deal makes the high-end Pixel 6 Pro cheaper than the $449 budget Pixel 6a. The Pixel 6 Pro was one of last year's best phones and Google appears to have stopped selling it, so you might want to think twice before passing these deals up.

Pixel 7 pre-order deals





Get the new Google Pixel 7 Pro with a cool $670 preorder discount The fresh new Pixel 7 Pro, Google's most powerful handset, can be had at a cool discount in the form of a $200 digital gift card over at Best Buy, even if you are not fighting for carrier subsidies. Moreover, you can get up to a $600 trade-in deal for extra savings. If you want to upgrade from, say, a Pixel 6, that would be $470 off the mark, pretty neat! $670 off (75%) Trade-in Gift $229 $899 Pre-order at BestBuy The Pixel 7 preorders are made even more affordable by Best Buy Best Buy will give you $370 for your Pixel 5 and a $100 e-Gift card towards Google's new Pixel 7 costs just $599 and brings the same great camera set from the 7 Pro sans the periscope zoom. Upgrading from the two-year-old Pixel 5 will net you the Pixel 7 for just $129 over at Best Buy! $470 off (78%) Trade-in Gift $129 $599 Pre-order at BestBuy