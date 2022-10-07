Get the largely similar Pixel 6 Pro for just $399 instead of splurging $899 on 7 Pro
1
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
The Pixel 7 series is finally official, which means now is a great time to get the Pixel 6 Pro, and right now, you can save nearly 60 percent on Google's 2021 flagship.
The Pixel 7 Pro is largely the same as the Pixel 6 Pro, sporting the same design and featuring the same camera resolutions and the same battery capacity.
That's not to say there is nothing new. The Pixel 7 Pro is powered by the marginally better Tensor G2 chip, and comes with a brighter screen, a better ultrawide camera, improved zoom, and some new software tricks that will probably trickle down to the Pixel 6 Pro.
Overall, this is not a radical upgrade, and if you are looking to save some money, it makes more sense to go for the Pixel 6 Pro.
The base Pixel 7 Pro costs $899, same as the Pixel 6 Pro was at launch, and even though you can save up to $800 on it with pre-order deals, most of them have stipulations attached. If you want a no-strings deal, Amazon is selling the 128GB Pixel 6 Pro for $640, meaning you get to save 250 bucks.
Best Buy is offering a bigger discount, but its deal requires you to activate the phone, but there is no compulsion regarding being on a certain plan. The carried-locked models are available for just $399, after a discount of $500, whereas the unlocked model is going for $649.
This deal makes the high-end Pixel 6 Pro cheaper than the $449 budget Pixel 6a. The Pixel 6 Pro was one of last year's best phones and Google appears to have stopped selling it, so you might want to think twice before passing these deals up.
Things that are NOT allowed: