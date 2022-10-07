Save over $200 on Galaxy S22 Ultra

Get the largely similar Pixel 6 Pro for just $399 instead of splurging $899 on 7 Pro

Deals Google
1
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
Get the largely similar Pixel 6 Pro for just $399 instead of splurging $899 on 7 Pro
The Pixel 7 series is finally official, which means now is a great time to get the Pixel 6 Pro, and right now, you can save nearly 60 percent on Google's 2021 flagship.

The Pixel 7 Pro is largely the same as the Pixel 6 Pro, sporting the same design and featuring the same camera resolutions and the same battery capacity.

That's not to say there is nothing new. The Pixel 7 Pro is powered by the marginally better Tensor G2 chip, and comes with a brighter screen, a better ultrawide camera, improved zoom, and some new software tricks that will probably trickle down to the Pixel 6 Pro. 

Overall, this is not a radical upgrade, and if you are looking to save some money, it makes more sense to go for the Pixel 6 Pro.

Pixel 6 Pro

6.7 inches 120Hz screen | Google Tensor chip | Triple camera system | 5,003 mAh battery
$259 off (29%)
Buy at Amazon

Google Pixel 6 Pro

6.7 inches 120Hz screen | Google Tensor chip | Triple camera system | 5,003 mAh battery
$500 off (56%)
$399
$899
Buy at BestBuy

The base Pixel 7 Pro costs $899, same as the Pixel 6 Pro was at launch, and even though you can save up to $800 on it with pre-order deals, most of them have stipulations attached. If you want a no-strings deal, Amazon is selling the 128GB Pixel 6 Pro for $640, meaning you get to save 250 bucks.

Best Buy is offering a bigger discount, but its deal requires you to activate the phone, but there is no compulsion regarding being on a certain plan. The carried-locked models are available for just $399, after a discount of $500, whereas the unlocked model is going for $649. 

This deal makes the high-end Pixel 6 Pro cheaper than the $449 budget Pixel 6a. The Pixel 6 Pro was one of last year's best phones and Google appears to have stopped selling it, so you might want to think twice before passing these deals up.

Pixel 7 pre-order deals


Get the new Google Pixel 7 Pro with a cool $670 preorder discount

The fresh new Pixel 7 Pro, Google's most powerful handset, can be had at a cool discount in the form of a $200 digital gift card over at Best Buy, even if you are not fighting for carrier subsidies. Moreover, you can get up to a $600 trade-in deal for extra savings. If you want to upgrade from, say, a Pixel 6, that would be $470 off the mark, pretty neat!
$670 off (75%) Trade-in Gift
$229
$899
Pre-order at BestBuy

The Pixel 7 preorders are made even more affordable by Best Buy

Best Buy will give you $370 for your Pixel 5 and a $100 e-Gift card towards Google's new Pixel 7 costs just $599 and brings the same great camera set from the 7 Pro sans the periscope zoom. Upgrading from the two-year-old Pixel 5 will net you the Pixel 7 for just $129 over at Best Buy!
$470 off (78%) Trade-in Gift
$129
$599
Pre-order at BestBuy
Loading Comments...

Latest News

Google expands its reach with Pixel 7 series, to be available in 17 countries
Google expands its reach with Pixel 7 series, to be available in 17 countries
Google makes Face Unlock official for Pixel 7 series; new fingerprint sensor is included too
Google makes Face Unlock official for Pixel 7 series; new fingerprint sensor is included too
Google Pixel 7: What's in the box?
Google Pixel 7: What's in the box?
Google reveals the Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro battery life and capacity
Google reveals the Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro battery life and capacity
Target has Apple's premium Beats Studio3 over-ears on sale at a lower than ever price
Target has Apple's premium Beats Studio3 over-ears on sale at a lower than ever price
Google Pixel 7: Size Comparison
Google Pixel 7: Size Comparison

Popular stories

People are buying the hell out of the discounted like new 11-inch iPad Pro with M1 power
People are buying the hell out of the discounted like new 11-inch iPad Pro with M1 power
Leaked TV ads reveal new features for Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro
Leaked TV ads reveal new features for Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro
Bonkers new deal drops the OnePlus 9 Pro powerhouse to an unbeatable price
Bonkers new deal drops the OnePlus 9 Pro powerhouse to an unbeatable price
Samsung's decidedly awesome Galaxy Tab S8+ with free S Pen is on discount
Samsung's decidedly awesome Galaxy Tab S8+ with free S Pen is on discount
First-gen AirPods Pro gets nifty new feature found on the second-gen model
First-gen AirPods Pro gets nifty new feature found on the second-gen model
Pixel 7 Pro pre-orders in at least one country might be treated to a free Pixel Watch
Pixel 7 Pro pre-orders in at least one country might be treated to a free Pixel Watch
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless