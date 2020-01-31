Google tests new auto-printing subscription for Photos

Eugene Jeong
by Eugene Jeong
Jan 31, 2020, 8:47 PM
Google tests new auto-printing subscription for Photos
Google Photos is always gaining new smart features to help organize and manage your pictures. Recently, the app has also expanded to offer canvas prints of photos or curated albums. Now, Google is trialing a new way to offer printed versions of your favorite photos.

As 9to5Google reported, some users are directed to a new option in Google Photos for a subscription program that will automatically select and ship prints of curated photos each month. The feature is currently in a trial phase, ostensibly prefacing a wider rollout in the future. 



The program offers three options for what kind of photos Google will pick out for you. You can choose to get mostly people and pets, the most popular option, mostly landscape and nature, or a mix of everything.

The new subscription program is priced at $7.99 a month for 10 prints, putting each print at about eighty cents. This is significantly more expensive than normal prints, which Google offers from quarter apiece (just one print can be had for $0.33). But, those are for pickup from your local drugstore, while these are shipped to you, and that’s not accounting for the automatic curation process either.

Historically, the Google Photos store has offered physical albums as early as 2017, while automatically generated albums and canvas prints followed later. We don't know when or if it will take flight officially, but overall, this new subscription offering seems like a good fit for those who want an easy way to bring some of their virtual possessions into the real world.

