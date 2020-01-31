Google tests new auto-printing subscription for Photos

The program offers three options for what kind of photos Google will pick out for you. You can choose to get mostly people and pets, the most popular option, mostly landscape and nature, or a mix of everything.The new subscription program is priced at $7.99 a month for 10 prints, putting each print at about eighty cents. This is significantly more expensive than normal prints, which Google offers from quarter apiece (just one print can be had for $0.33). But, those are for pickup from your local drugstore, while these are shipped to you, and that’s not accounting for the automatic curation process either.Historically, the Google Photos store has offered physical albums as early as 2017, while automatically generated albums and canvas prints followed later. We don't know when or if it will take flight officially, but overall, this new subscription offering seems like a good fit for those who want an easy way to bring some of their virtual possessions into the real world.