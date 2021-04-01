Get Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G with unlimited plan!

Google

Google Meet limit for longer calls extended until June

Martin Filipov
By Martin Filipov
Apr 01, 2021, 2:56 AM
Google Meet limit for longer calls extended until June
Google has been generous enough to lift the 60-minute limit on video calls on Google Meet. Of course, their decision to do that was due to the COVID-19 pandemic, which made it impossible for people to meet up. Usually, free Google Meet calls are only up to one hour.

Zoom, Skype and Google Meet became the only places we could hang out, so Google’s move is much appreciated.

The “promotion” was supposed to end in September 2020, but they pushed it back until March 2021, so people can see friends and family during the holidays.

Now, they’ve decided to extend it even further - until June 2021. Their Twitter post doesn’t explain why they chose to extend it until June, but it’s not hard to imagine: The number of vaccinated people in the U.S. and around the world is expected to reach its peak in the summer, which will help to gradually ease out COVID restrictions.

Hopefully, Google won’t have a reason to further extend their kind gesture. Then again, we sometimes use Google Meet for our internal catch-ups, so it’s very good to know that we can continue doing so for free!

Find out more about Google Meet here.

Ok, Google...
Thanks, Google.

