Pre-order Galaxy S21 and save with Samsung Discount!

 View

Pre-order Galaxy S21 and save with Samsung Discount!

 View
iOS Android Software updates Apps Google

Google Maps update makes it easier to walk through New York and three other major cities

Alan Friedman
by Alan Friedman
@wolfcallsputs
Jan 16, 2021, 2:57 PM
Google Maps update makes it easier to walk through New York and three other major cities
Google Maps, once again, is being updated to include more accurate information about local streets including crosswalks and a crossing island. The latter provides a safe space where pedestrians can protect themselves while crossing a road with multiple lanes. Right now, this detailed information is available for only four cities: London, England; New York, U.S.; San Francisco, U.S.; and Tokyo, Japan.

According to Google, you can check out the new look for the streets in these cities by opening the Google Maps app on your phone. Type in directions to one of those places and keep zooming in to you hit street level. You should see more accurately scaled road widths, pathways, stairs, sidewalks, crosswalks, medians and pedestrian islands. Stairs will be shown in gray to alert those using a wheelchair or pushing a stroller. In parks, the real width of pathways will be shown in dark green.


We would imagine that Google will eventually add more cities to the list. We should let you know that this is apparently a server-side update and the version of Google Maps that you're using, and whether it is a beta variant or not, doesn't matter.

FEATURED VIDEO

Featured stories

Popular stories
The best Galaxy S21, S21+ and S21 Ultra preorder deals at Samsung, T-Mobile, Verizon, and AT&T
Popular stories
Next iPhone to offer in-screen Touch ID; may be called iPhone 12S
Popular stories
Apple has started work on a foldable iPhone
Popular stories
The Galaxy S21/S21+ land with Contour Cut camera, 5G integration, and huge finger scanner!

Popular stories

Popular stories
Leaked Galaxy S21 5G marketing images confirm no charger or microSD card slot
Popular stories
T-Mobile's secret sauce gives its 5G network a major advantage among its U.S. rivals
Popular stories
Samsung Galaxy Buds Pro price, features, and images are prematurely listed by Staples
Popular stories
Galaxy S21 will be Samsung's cheapest 5G flagship to date: sources
Popular stories
Samsung is discontinuing last year's Galaxy S20 range
Popular stories
All Galaxy S21, S21+, S21 Ultra specs revealed in a last-minute leak

Hot phones

Latest Stories

View more news
This copy is for your personal, non-commercial use only. You can order presentation-ready copies for distribution to your colleagues, clients or customers at https://www.parsintl.com/phonearena or use the Reprints & Permissions tool that appears at the bottom of each web page. Visit https://www.parsintl.com/ for samples and additional information.
FCC OKs Cingular's purchase of AT&T Wireless