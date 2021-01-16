Google Maps update makes it easier to walk through New York and three other major cities
Google Maps, once again, is being updated to include more accurate information about local streets including crosswalks and a crossing island. The latter provides a safe space where pedestrians can protect themselves while crossing a road with multiple lanes. Right now, this detailed information is available for only four cities: London, England; New York, U.S.; San Francisco, U.S.; and Tokyo, Japan.
We would imagine that Google will eventually add more cities to the list. We should let you know that this is apparently a server-side update and the version of Google Maps that you're using, and whether it is a beta variant or not, doesn't matter.