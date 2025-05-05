Google just took the training wheels off its smartest search feature
Not long ago, Google rolled out an experimental feature in Search called AI Mode – a tool that gives you AI-powered answers to whatever you are curious about, complete with follow-up questions and helpful links. And now, it is opening the doors even wider.
Millions have already been testing AI Mode through Google’s Labs (the tech giant’s home to AI experiments), using it to ask more complex questions, dig deeper with follow-ups and discover new sites and local businesses.
Thanks to all the positive feedback, Google is now officially dropping the waitlist. That means anyone in the US can jump in and try AI Mode for themselves – and it is not just open access, Google’s also packing in some new features to make the experience even more useful.
AI Mode already lets you ask super specific questions about places and products, but now Google’s taking it up a notch. Whether you are trying to pick a dinner spot or figure out what to pack for your next trip, you will now get even more helpful info to make solid decisions. How?
AI Mode is getting visual place and product cards that you can tap for more details. So, if you’re checking out local spots – like restaurants, salons, or stores – you’ll quickly see things like ratings, hours and reviews.
And when you are shopping, you’ll get shoppable results with real-time prices, promo details, images, shipping info and local stock availability. Say you are on the hunt for the best vintage shops with mid-century modern finds – AI Mode will show you nearby stores, live busyness and even let you call or get directions.
Or if you are looking for your next read, just ask something like “what books would you recommend based on these?” and you’ll get tailored suggestions with all the buying details you need.
You can use Google Lens with AI Mode to get smarter book recommendations. Just point your camera at a cover or a shelf, and you’ll get personalized suggestions based on what you’re looking at. | Image credit – Google
All of this is powered by Google’s reliable business data and its massive Shopping Graph, which has over 45 billion product listings from online and local stores. And since it updates more than 2 billion listings every hour, you are always working with the latest info.
Also, a lot of the stuff people search for ties into bigger tasks or ongoing projects and Google knows folks often want to revisit that info. That is why it is adding a new way to pick up right where you left off – on desktop, you can now click a left-side panel to view your past searches in AI Mode. Each topic will include the results AI Mode already pulled up and you will be able to continue the convo with follow-up questions or take action.
On top of that, Google is starting to test AI Mode outside of Labs. Over the next few weeks, a small group of users in the US will start seeing an AI Mode tab directly in Search.
Feedback from this test will help shape how the feature evolves. For the best mobile experience – including support for multimodal questions – Google recommends using its app on Android or iOS.
This broader push for AI Mode comes right after ChatGPT launched its own shopping feature. Just like Google’s version, it lets you ask things like “best noise-cancelling headphones under $200” or “gift ideas for someone who loves cooking,” and it responds with curated picks, images, reviews and shopping links.
The big difference? ChatGPT’s tool is free for everyone, so it is not surprising that Google is now expanding access to its own AI Mode to stay competitive.
