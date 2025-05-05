Refurbished iPhone 14 Pro from just $466

Google just took the training wheels off its smartest search feature

By
0comments
Google News Follow
Follow us on Google News
Apps Google
A digital graphic features the white text "Ask anything with AI Mode" prominently displayed in the center of a dark, almost black, rounded rectangular shape.
Not long ago, Google rolled out an experimental feature in Search called AI Mode – a tool that gives you AI-powered answers to whatever you are curious about, complete with follow-up questions and helpful links. And now, it is opening the doors even wider.

Millions have already been testing AI Mode through Google’s Labs (the tech giant’s home to AI experiments), using it to ask more complex questions, dig deeper with follow-ups and discover new sites and local businesses.

Thanks to all the positive feedback, Google is now officially dropping the waitlist. That means anyone in the US can jump in and try AI Mode for themselves – and it is not just open access, Google’s also packing in some new features to make the experience even more useful.

AI Mode already lets you ask super specific questions about places and products, but now Google’s taking it up a notch. Whether you are trying to pick a dinner spot or figure out what to pack for your next trip, you will now get even more helpful info to make solid decisions. How?

AI Mode is getting visual place and product cards that you can tap for more details. So, if you’re checking out local spots – like restaurants, salons, or stores – you’ll quickly see things like ratings, hours and reviews.

And when you are shopping, you’ll get shoppable results with real-time prices, promo details, images, shipping info and local stock availability. Say you are on the hunt for the best vintage shops with mid-century modern finds – AI Mode will show you nearby stores, live busyness and even let you call or get directions.

Or if you are looking for your next read, just ask something like “what books would you recommend based on these?” and you’ll get tailored suggestions with all the buying details you need.

You can use Google Lens with AI Mode to get smarter book recommendations. Just point your camera at a cover or a shelf, and you’ll get personalized suggestions based on what you’re looking at. | Image credit – Google

All of this is powered by Google’s reliable business data and its massive Shopping Graph, which has over 45 billion product listings from online and local stores. And since it updates more than 2 billion listings every hour, you are always working with the latest info.

Recommended Stories
Also, a lot of the stuff people search for ties into bigger tasks or ongoing projects and Google knows folks often want to revisit that info. That is why it is adding a new way to pick up right where you left off – on desktop, you can now click a left-side panel to view your past searches in AI Mode. Each topic will include the results AI Mode already pulled up and you will be able to continue the convo with follow-up questions or take action.

On top of that, Google is starting to test AI Mode outside of Labs. Over the next few weeks, a small group of users in the US will start seeing an AI Mode tab directly in Search.

Feedback from this test will help shape how the feature evolves. For the best mobile experience – including support for multimodal questions – Google recommends using its app on Android or iOS.

This broader push for AI Mode comes right after ChatGPT launched its own shopping feature. Just like Google’s version, it lets you ask things like “best noise-cancelling headphones under $200” or “gift ideas for someone who loves cooking,” and it responds with curated picks, images, reviews and shopping links.

The big difference? ChatGPT’s tool is free for everyone, so it is not surprising that Google is now expanding access to its own AI Mode to stay competitive.
Did you enjoy this article?
Еxplore more with a FREE members account.
  • Access members-only articles
  • Join community discussions
  • Share your own device reviews
  • Manage your newsletter choices
Register For Free
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/330-200/Tsveta-Ermenkova.jpg
Tsveta Ermenkova Senior News Writer
Tsveta, a passionate technology enthusiast and accomplished playwright, combines her love for mobile technologies and writing to explore and reveal the transformative power of tech. From being an early follower of PhoneArena to relying exclusively on her smartphone for photography, she embraces the immense capabilities of compact devices in our daily lives. With a Journalism degree and an explorative spirit, Tsveta not only provides expert insights into the world of gadgets and smartphones but also shares a unique perspective shaped by her diverse interests in travel, culture, and visual storytelling.
Read the latest from Tsveta Ermenkova

Recommended Stories

Loading Comments...

Popular Stories

T-Mobile is phasing out plans with included taxes and fees starting tomorrow [UPDATED]
T-Mobile is phasing out plans with included taxes and fees starting tomorrow [UPDATED]
Customers are ditching T-Mobile en masse apparently but leadership is in denial
Customers are ditching T-Mobile en masse apparently but leadership is in denial
T-Mobile subscribers are very happy with the latest freebie and it's easy to see why
T-Mobile subscribers are very happy with the latest freebie and it's easy to see why

Latest News

Your next laptop could get wild – if Intel's new chip can finally beat Apple
Your next laptop could get wild – if Intel's new chip can finally beat Apple
Now's your chance to grab the Garmin Venu 3 with a fantastic $100 discount
Now's your chance to grab the Garmin Venu 3 with a fantastic $100 discount
More super shady stuff goes on at T-Mobile TPR stores owned and operated by Arch Telecom
More super shady stuff goes on at T-Mobile TPR stores owned and operated by Arch Telecom
Samsung had to pay a fortune to replace Exynos 2500 with Snapdragon 8 Elite on Galaxy S25 line
Samsung had to pay a fortune to replace Exynos 2500 with Snapdragon 8 Elite on Galaxy S25 line
Surprisingly, Motorola Razr+ (2024) is getting Android 15 early in the US
Surprisingly, Motorola Razr+ (2024) is getting Android 15 early in the US
Satellite images reveal Huawei's intent to design and build advanced chips for phones and AI
Satellite images reveal Huawei's intent to design and build advanced chips for phones and AI
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless