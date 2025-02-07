Google Pixel Tablet is discounted here!

Google's completely made up Gemini AI scene cut from Super Bowl ad

Gemini's wordmark is shown against a dark background.
An ad that Google plans to run during this year's Super Bowl game this Sunday shows a faked AI response. The ad features a business owner using Gemini, Google's AI platform, to write a website description. However, the text that Google claims was written by Gemini was already on the company's website back in August 2020 according to an archived website revealing that the text was online at least three years before Google launched Gemini. This proves that the AI output supposedly used on the Wisconsin Cheese Mart website was not created by Gemini as Google states in the commercial.

Google is running a series of ads for Super Bowl 59 that highlight how Gemini AI is being used by small businesses around the country. In this ad, Wisconsin Cheese Mart supposedly used Gemini to help the Cheese Mart write copy for its Gouda Cheese listing. Google already had been criticized for a mistake it made in the commercial when it stated that Gouda accounts for "50 to 60 percent of the world’s cheese consumption" which is incorrect. Google removed that data from the ad and it was also removed from the Wisconsin Cheese Mart site.

Meanwhile, Google continues to state that Gemini wrote the product description for Gouda Cheese which was part of the website and the television commercial. While the ad shows Gemini creating the description, Google Cloud apps president Jerry Dischler wrote in a tweet that the stat removed from the ad showing that Gouda accounts for 50% to 60% of world cheese consumption was not an AI hallucination. Dischler says that "Gemini is grounded in the Web."

This product description of Gouda cheese was found on a 2000 website proving that Gemini AI did not write it. | Image credit-The Verge - Google&#039;s completely made up Gemini AI scene cut from Super Bowl ad
This product description of Gouda cheese was found on a 2000 website proving that Gemini AI did not write it. | Image credit-The Verge

Keep in mind that AI models are prone to hallucination which is just a fancy way to say that these models can respond to queries with incorrect answers. On the Gemini website, it even mentions this by stating underneath the prompt, "Gemini can make mistakes, so double-check it."

Gemini is grounded int he Web says&amp;nbsp;Google Cloud apps president Jerry Dischler. | Image credit-X - Google&#039;s completely made up Gemini AI scene cut from Super Bowl ad
Gemini is grounded int he Web says Google Cloud apps president Jerry Dischler. | Image credit-X

Google spokesperson Michele Wyman told The Verge that Google removed the stat from the commercial after Wisconsin Cheese Mart suggested that Gemini write the product description without it. Even forgetting the controversy over the Gouda stats, the important thing to remember is that Gemini did not write the original product description as Google originally claimed in the original version of the ad.
Alan Friedman Senior News Writer
Alan, an ardent smartphone enthusiast and a veteran writer at PhoneArena since 2009, has witnessed and chronicled the transformative years of mobile technology. Owning iconic phones from the original iPhone to the iPhone 15 Pro Max, he has seen smartphones evolve into a global phenomenon. Beyond smartphones, Alan has covered the emergence of tablets, smartwatches, and smart speakers.

