Google's completely made up Gemini AI scene cut from Super Bowl ad

An ad that Google plans to run during this year's Super Bowl game this Sunday shows a faked AI response. The ad features a business owner using Gemini, Google's AI platform, to write a website description. However, the text that Google claims was written by Gemini was already on the company's website back in August 2020 according to an archived website revealing that the text was online at least three years before Google launched Gemini. This proves that the AI output supposedly used on the Wisconsin Cheese Mart website was not created by Gemini as Google states in the commercial.









Google is running a series of ads for Super Bowl 59 that highlight how Gemini AI is being used by small businesses around the country. In this ad, Wisconsin Cheese Mart supposedly used Gemini to help the Cheese Mart write copy for its Gouda Cheese listing. Google already had been criticized for a mistake it made in the commercial when it stated that Gouda accounts for "50 to 60 percent of the world’s cheese consumption" which is incorrect. Google removed that data from the ad and it was also removed from the Wisconsin Cheese Mart site.





Meanwhile, Google continues to state that Gemini wrote the product description for Gouda Cheese which was part of the website and the television commercial. While the ad shows Gemini creating the description, Google Cloud apps president Jerry Dischler wrote in a tweet that the stat removed from the ad showing that Gouda accounts for 50% to 60% of world cheese consumption was not an AI hallucination. Dischler says that "Gemini is grounded in the Web."









Keep in mind that AI models are prone to hallucination which is just a fancy way to say that these models can respond to queries with incorrect answers. On the Gemini website, it even mentions this by stating underneath the prompt, "Gemini can make mistakes, so double-check it."









Google spokesperson Michele Wyman told The Verge that Google removed the stat from the commercial after Wisconsin Cheese Mart suggested that Gemini write the product description without it. Even forgetting the controversy over the Gouda stats, the important thing to remember is that Gemini did not write the original product description as Google originally claimed in the original version of the ad.

