Google Chat might finally let you send voice messages

Google Chat offers a range of features commonly seen in messaging apps. Yet, no platform covers every aspect, and Google Chat has been notably lacking a basic feature. The good news is that this gap is soon to be filled.

AssembleDebug, a trusted leaker, has revealed on TheSpAndroid (via Android Police) that Google Chat is gearing up to introduce a much-needed feature: voice messages. According to the leaker, this feature was activated by flipping a flag in the Google Chat app for Android. It is expected to roll out by the first quarter of 2024, so we might not have to wait long to start sending voice messages on the app.

The same flag reportedly worked in the Gmail app, too, as Google has integrated Google Chat functionality into it, according to the source.



Voice messages or recordings can be activated using the mic button at the bottom right of the screen, as illustrated in the screenshots. This mic button replaces the send button temporarily. However, the send button reappears either when the user begins typing in the text field or after they have finished recording the audio.

Although voice messaging is a common feature in popular messaging apps like WhatsApp, Messenger, Telegram, iMessage, and even Google’s own Messages app, it is quite surprising that Google hasn't introduced it to Chat until now. As the feature is still in development, there is no precise timeline for its release. However, as said earlier, it is anticipated to roll out in the first quarter of 2024.

In a recent update, Google Chat introduced a fresh moderation tool aimed at reviewing and managing reported content within the platform. Additionally, the tech giant revealed plans to bring the star messages feature to both iOS and Android in the coming weeks.

For those unfamiliar, Google Chat is a cloud-based messaging platform developed by Google for businesses and individuals. It is part of the Google Workspace suite of productivity tools and is integrated with other Google products like Gmail, Google Calendar, and Google Drive.

Apps like Zelle, Venmo and others are being used to drain smartphone users' bank accounts
Walmart is now offering the impressive Garmin Forerunner 945 at half its price
Galaxy S24 Ultra and its Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 get humbled by Galaxy S24 Plus in new test
Apple cropped Vision Pro photos to remove key part
That’s not very bright: here’s how Samsung messed up big time with the Galaxy S24 Ultra display
You can now snag the 64GB Lenovo Tab M9 (2023) for peanuts at the official retailer
Netflix CEO explains why there will be no dedicated Netflix app for Vision Pro at launch
RedMagic phones finally get a beta testing program in the US
The Moto G04 and G24 are better than you think. Here's why
Is a cheaper Galaxy Fold all that would take to convince you to get a foldable?
Apple launches important podcasts feature with iOS 17.4
Epic says Fortnite is returning to iOS...in the EU
