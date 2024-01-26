Google Chat might finally let you send voice messages









Voice messages or recordings can be activated using the mic button at the bottom right of the screen, as illustrated in the screenshots. This mic button replaces the send button temporarily. However, the send button reappears either when the user begins typing in the text field or after they have finished recording the audio.



Although voice messaging is a common feature in popular messaging apps like WhatsApp, Messenger, Telegram, iMessage, and even Google’s own Messages app, it is quite surprising that Google hasn't introduced it to Chat until now. As the feature is still in development, there is no precise timeline for its release. However, as said earlier, it is anticipated to roll out in the first quarter of 2024.



Google Chat offers a range of features commonly seen in messaging apps. Yet, no platform covers every aspect, and Google Chat has been notably lacking a basic feature. The good news is that this gap is soon to be filled.AssembleDebug, a trusted leaker, has revealed on(via) that Google Chat is gearing up to introduce a much-needed feature: voice messages. According to the leaker, this feature was activated by flipping a flag in the Google Chat app for Android. It is expected to roll out by the first quarter of 2024, so we might not have to wait long to start sending voice messages on the app.The same flag reportedly worked in the Gmail app, too, as Google has integrated Google Chat functionality into it, according to the source.