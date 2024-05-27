Google app for Android to get a separate notifications feed
The Google app is now getting a dedicated notifications feed for Android devices. This update comes after in March, the mobile version of Google Search got the functionality. The new notifications feed is currently only available in the app's beta version 15.20.
The new tab is located at the bottom navigation bar. The notifications tab joins the Discover, Search, and Saved tabs now. You will see the same updates in this new tab as you would see in the mobile web version.
You get a three-dot menu button next to each notification, and there you'll find the options to delete, to stop getting such notifications, and to send feedback. If you tap on a particular notification, you'll see the search results of that update.
The functionality is expected to roll out soon, but there is no concrete date for its public release just yet.
The notification feed will be quite useful to have everything in one place, easily accessible, and it's a great addition to the app.
In the dedicated notifications feed, you'll see alerts from search, weather, sports, and others. The notifications are grouped under two sections: "Today" and "Earlier". The "Earlier" option shows you notifications older than 24 hours.
