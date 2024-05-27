Great Moto G Stylus deal on Amazon!

Google app for Android to get a separate notifications feed

By
0comments
Google app for Android to get a separate notification feed
The Google app is now getting a dedicated notifications feed for Android devices. This update comes after in March, the mobile version of Google Search got the functionality. The new notifications feed is currently only available in the app's beta version 15.20.

The new tab is located at the bottom navigation bar. The notifications tab joins the Discover, Search, and Saved tabs now. You will see the same updates in this new tab as you would see in the mobile web version.

In the dedicated notifications feed, you'll see alerts from search, weather, sports, and others. The notifications are grouped under two sections: "Today" and "Earlier". The "Earlier" option shows you notifications older than 24 hours.


You get a three-dot menu button next to each notification, and there you'll find the options to delete, to stop getting such notifications, and to send feedback. If you tap on a particular notification, you'll see the search results of that update.

The functionality is expected to roll out soon, but there is no concrete date for its public release just yet.

The notification feed will be quite useful to have everything in one place, easily accessible, and it's a great addition to the app.
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/262-200/Iskra-P.jpg
Iskra Petrova News and Affiliate Content Writer
Izzy, a tech enthusiast and a key part of the PhoneArena team, specializes in delivering the latest mobile tech news and finding the best tech deals. Her interests extend to cybersecurity, phone design innovations, and camera capabilities. Outside her professional life, Izzy, a literature master's degree holder, enjoys reading, painting, and learning languages. She's also a personal growth advocate, believing in the power of experience and gratitude. Whether it's walking her Chihuahua or singing her heart out, Izzy embraces life with passion and curiosity.

Recommended Stories

Loading Comments...

Popular stories

T-Mobile is battening down the hatches as a price hike for postpaid legacy plans seems likely
T-Mobile is battening down the hatches as a price hike for postpaid legacy plans seems likely
T-Mobile customers no longer feel that they are put first by company; many plan their exit
T-Mobile customers no longer feel that they are put first by company; many plan their exit
CEO Mike Sievert sells $6.5 million worth of T-Mobile stock ahead of mystery news release
CEO Mike Sievert sells $6.5 million worth of T-Mobile stock ahead of mystery news release
T-Mobile subscriber warns other new customers to look out for this unauthorized recurring charge
T-Mobile subscriber warns other new customers to look out for this unauthorized recurring charge
Little-known carrier (in the US) is asking the FCC to take urgent action against T-Mobile
Little-known carrier (in the US) is asking the FCC to take urgent action against T-Mobile
T-Mobile confirms the news customers were dreading and is prepared for backlash
T-Mobile confirms the news customers were dreading and is prepared for backlash

Latest News

Smartwatches are useless. Change my mind!
Smartwatches are useless. Change my mind!
Meta to bring more color to WhatsApp with new chat theme customization on iOS
Meta to bring more color to WhatsApp with new chat theme customization on iOS
Samsung’s new F series phone finally goes official
Samsung’s new F series phone finally goes official
Dive into the Black Friday spirit with this stunning Sony WH-CH720N ANC deal on Amazon
Dive into the Black Friday spirit with this stunning Sony WH-CH720N ANC deal on Amazon
AI for creatives: dream come true, or nightmare? My experience (ChatGPT, Google Gemini, Apple's next-gen Siri)
AI for creatives: dream come true, or nightmare? My experience (ChatGPT, Google Gemini, Apple's next-gen Siri)
Apple locks in ChatGPT for iOS 18 but doesn't rule out Google's Gemini
Apple locks in ChatGPT for iOS 18 but doesn't rule out Google's Gemini
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless