Glossy or matte: how do you like your phone's back to be?





In 2020, both Apple and Google sought to remedy this by putting matte glass panels on their top-tier devices. The murky matte is much more forgiving when it comes to collecting and displaying your fingerprints. The downside is that the soft touch of the surface can be easier to slip and that you lose a lot of that deep, glossy sheen that other glass-backed phones have.





So, there's no middle ground right now — save for putting a case on it and just calling it a day. That said, how do you prefer your phone's glass back to be — matte or glossy?





How do you prefer your smartphone's glass back? Matte forever! Glossy is best! I don't care, my phone never leaves its case Matte forever! 63.58% Glossy is best! 14.2% I don't care, my phone never leaves its case 22.22%