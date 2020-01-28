Glossy or matte: how do you like your phone's back to be?

We are pretty much in the age of the glass sandwich — almost all big smartphones have glass backs and most of them justify it by including wireless charging
as a feature (though some still don't offer it, OnePlus). And shiny smartphones sure do look dazzling, especially with the premium finishes that manufacturers come up with nowadays. But users have always had this one gripe with glossy devices — it looks good until you touch it. Then, it becomes smudged in fingerprints — the shinier the finish, the worse it gets.
In 2020, both Apple and Google sought to remedy this by putting matte glass panels on their top-tier devices. The murky matte is much more forgiving when it comes to collecting and displaying your fingerprints. The downside is that the soft touch of the surface can be easier to slip and that you lose a lot of that deep, glossy sheen that other glass-backed phones have.
So, there's no middle ground right now — save for putting a case on it and just calling it a day. That said, how do you prefer your phone's glass back to be — matte or glossy?
