Glossy or matte: how do you like your phone's back to be?

Preslav Kateliev
by Preslav Kateliev
Jan 28, 2020, 9:14 AM

We are pretty much in the age of the glass sandwich — almost all big smartphones have glass backs and most of them justify it by including wireless charging as a feature (though some still don't offer it, OnePlus). And shiny smartphones sure do look dazzling, especially with the premium finishes that manufacturers come up with nowadays. But users have always had this one gripe with glossy devices — it looks good until you touch it. Then, it becomes smudged in fingerprints — the shinier the finish, the worse it gets.

In 2020, both Apple and Google sought to remedy this by putting matte glass panels on their top-tier devices. The murky matte is much more forgiving when it comes to collecting and displaying your fingerprints. The downside is that the soft touch of the surface can be easier to slip and that you lose a lot of that deep, glossy sheen that other glass-backed phones have.

So, there's no middle ground right now — save for putting a case on it and just calling it a day. That said, how do you prefer your phone's glass back to be — matte or glossy?

How do you prefer your smartphone's glass back?

User123456789
1. User123456789

Posts: 1368; Member since: Feb 22, 2019

Neither. Regular glass with just 1 colour. Hate this desifn that looks like liquids with different densities experiment.

posted on 34 min ago

GreenMan
2. GreenMan

Posts: 2701; Member since: Nov 09, 2015

My phone never leaves its 360° case. I'm just an old phesant who can't afford a new phone every single year! I tend to keep my phones for at least 3-4 years, more if possible. As a matter of fact, I'm currently using my 13 year old Nokia 3120 Classic as an MP3 player / FM radio while jogging! Can't 'afford' to drop my iPhone 7, 'cause then I'll be 'phoneless'! G'Day!

posted on 29 min ago

