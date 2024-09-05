Save $100 on Galaxy Tab S9 FE!

Gemini comes to Google Forms with a "Help me create a form" option

Google's generative AI tech, Gemini, is making its way to a lot of Google productivity apps with the main aim of helping you get things done faster and more efficiently. Gemini is now available in Gmail, Drive, Docs, Sheets, Slides, and Meet. And now, it's coming to Google Forms with the possibility to help you create a form.

When you're creating a new form, you will be getting a "Help me create a form" field, powered by Gemini, that will help you generate questions and options. It can even generate a form description, with the ability to "Retry" before inserting.

For now, though, you can't use Gemini to create forms with multiple sections, it also can't update quiz settings, or edit an existing one (because the original content will be replaced).

Here are some examples of what types of forms you can generate with the help of Google's AI:
  • Create a simple RSVP form for a neighborhood potluck, collecting name, allergy info, and what dish they’ll bring.
  • Design a form to collect data on exercise habits and fitness goals of adults.
  • Design a post-event survey to collect attendee feedback on a business networking event.
  • Develop a 10-question quiz to assess basic knowledge of biology for high school students.


You can also include details in the prompt for more complex forms. For example, you can give it instructions for specific things that should be addressed with the generated form, like this example:

  • Create an event planning form for a weekend yoga retreat. Include options for accommodation preferences (shared or private room), dietary restrictions, and interest in optional add-on activities. Make sure you have one question which asks which weekend in August 2024 works best for potential attendees.

Right now, this Google Forms feature is in testing. It's being tested in Workspace Labs on the web.

Previously, Gemini got a very useful feature for Gmail to search your inbox, which I really like. All these generative AI features are aimed to make our lives better and some of them sound really exciting. Others may be less so in my case, but that doesn't mean that people won't find them useful. So, Google did a great job looking for more ways to integrate Gemini into its services for an even richer feature set.
