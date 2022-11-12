 Fitness enthusiasts' dream watch Garmin Vivoactive 4 is unbelievably affordable at Amazon - PhoneArena
Fitness enthusiasts' dream watch Garmin Vivoactive 4 is unbelievably affordable at Amazon

Fitness enthusiasts' dream watch Garmin Vivoactive 4 is unbelievably affordable at Amazon
Garmin's pricey but awesome Garmin Vivoactive 4 fitness tracker/smartwatch hybrid is finally affordable enough for the average consumer, thanks to a new Amazon deal that slashed 47 percent off this excellent wearable.

The Garmin Vivoactive 4 is chock full of health-related features, such as respiration tracking, stress tracking, calories burned and oxygen saturation readings, to name a few. It comes with more than 20 preloaded sports apps and also offers Pilates support and yoga metrics with on-screen animations, as well as underwater heart rate monitoring.

It has also got a ton of sensors, including GPS with GLONASS and Galileo satellite systems, a barometric altimeter, a gyroscope, and a compass.

The wearable has a stylish design and sports a 1.3 inches always-on color display, which is protected by Corning Gorilla Glass 3. The Vivoactive 4 is rated 5ATM for water resistance and you can take it for a swim with you.

It promises up to eight days of battery life without GPS in smartwatch mode. GPS tracking is great, by the way.

Garmin Vivoactive 4

45mm | Up to 8 days of battery | 20+ preloaded sports apps | Always-on, sunlight-readable screen | Pulse Ox sensor | Stress Tracking | Women's Health Tracking | Respiration Tracking | Sleep Monitoring
$155 off (47%)
Buy at Amazon

The watch also has onboard audio storage and supports Bluetooth headphones. It can also receive notifications from smartphone apps and you can also use it to make payments, meaning you can easily leave your handset at home when you have this fitness tracker on. 

To sum it up, the Vivoactive is one of the most comprehensive smartwatches around with great exercise tracking, plenty of health stats, and on-watch streaming, but its launch price of $349.99 made it quite expensive.

Amazon is currently selling it for $174.99, which is a new all-time low price, and it's selling out fast, so waste no time buying it if you need a high-end fitness tracker with the classic round watch design.
