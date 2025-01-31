Galaxy Watch 5 turns into a gaming machine with PSP emulation and Steam Link
Up Next:
Smartwatches are great for fitness tracking, notifications, and even blood pressure monitoring—but gaming? That’s hardly a selling point for most users. While the Play Store offers a handful of simple Wear OS games, full-fledged console and PC gaming on a tiny watch screen sounds like no one would even consider. But one creative and very dedicated Reddit user has proven that it can actually happen.
Alas, user ZenonDesingk was unimpressed with the Play Store’s Wear OS game selection and wanted something more powerful. However, sideloading APKs the usual way—via Bluetooth or a browser—simply didn’t work. That’s when they turned to ADB (Android Debug Bridge), using an app called Bugjaeger to transfer APK files from their phone to their smartwatch over Wi-Fi.
And that wasn't all! Pushing the experiment even further, ZenonDesingk installed Steam Link on the watch and streamed Forza Horizon 4—yes, a full-fledged PC game—directly to their wrist. While the watch’s tiny touchscreen made gameplay a challenge, they paired a Bluetooth gamepad for a more functional experience.
Reddit user ZenonDesingk has managed to run PSP games at 60FPS and even stream PC titles via Steam Link on their Samsung Galaxy Watch 5. This unconventional gaming experiment shows just how far Wear OS devices can be pushed with a bit of technical savviness, or maybe more than just a bit.
PSP games on a smartwatch?
Images by ZenonDesingk.
First and foremost, for those who don't have fond childhood memories from the 2000s, PSP stands for Playstation Portable. The pocketable console was released all the way back in 2004, when your's truly was only 8 years old, and it got discontinued in 2014 after 10 years of providing fun on the go.
Now, at the time, I was absolutely stunned by the games that could run on this tiny gaming console, but I would have never believed that they will someday be running on something like a Galaxy Watch from Samsung.
Alas, user ZenonDesingk was unimpressed with the Play Store’s Wear OS game selection and wanted something more powerful. However, sideloading APKs the usual way—via Bluetooth or a browser—simply didn’t work. That’s when they turned to ADB (Android Debug Bridge), using an app called Bugjaeger to transfer APK files from their phone to their smartwatch over Wi-Fi.
With this method, they successfully installed a PSP emulator, tweaking the DPI settings to make games playable. The results? Surprisingly smooth. The Galaxy Watch 5 handled classics like GTA: Vice City, Mortal Kombat, and Need for Speed: Most Wanted at around 60FPS, with only more demanding titles like God of War dipping to 30FPS.
Image by ZenonDesingk.
And that wasn't all! Pushing the experiment even further, ZenonDesingk installed Steam Link on the watch and streamed Forza Horizon 4—yes, a full-fledged PC game—directly to their wrist. While the watch’s tiny touchscreen made gameplay a challenge, they paired a Bluetooth gamepad for a more functional experience.
Needless to say, this is hardly the most enjoyable way to play a game, but it goes to show just how far our modern gadgets have come compared to older tech, and just how much we can achieve with them with some know-how and creativity.
Thank you for sharing your feedback with us!
Things that are NOT allowed: