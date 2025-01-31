Order the Galaxy S25 now and get free credit!
Order the Galaxy S25 now and get free credit!
Pre-ordering a Galaxy S25 gives you $300 of Samsung Credit, and extra savings of up to $900 via trade-in.

Galaxy Watch 5 turns into a gaming machine with PSP emulation and Steam Link

By
0comments
Google News Follow
Follow us on Google News
Samsung Galaxy Watch
Galaxy Watch on a man's wrist with app icons displayed.
Smartwatches are great for fitness tracking, notifications, and even blood pressure monitoring—but gaming? That’s hardly a selling point for most users. While the Play Store offers a handful of simple Wear OS games, full-fledged console and PC gaming on a tiny watch screen sounds like no one would even consider. But one creative and very dedicated Reddit user has proven that it can actually happen.

Reddit user ZenonDesingk has managed to run PSP games at 60FPS and even stream PC titles via Steam Link on their Samsung Galaxy Watch 5. This unconventional gaming experiment shows just how far Wear OS devices can be pushed with a bit of technical savviness, or maybe more than just a bit.

PSP games on a smartwatch?



First and foremost, for those who don't have fond childhood memories from the 2000s, PSP stands for Playstation Portable. The pocketable console was released all the way back in 2004, when your's truly was only 8 years old, and it got discontinued in 2014 after 10 years of providing fun on the go.

Now, at the time, I was absolutely stunned by the games that could run on this tiny gaming console, but I would have never believed that they will someday be running on something like a Galaxy Watch from Samsung.

Alas, user ZenonDesingk was unimpressed with the Play Store’s Wear OS game selection and wanted something more powerful. However, sideloading APKs the usual way—via Bluetooth or a browser—simply didn’t work. That’s when they turned to ADB (Android Debug Bridge), using an app called Bugjaeger to transfer APK files from their phone to their smartwatch over Wi-Fi.

With this method, they successfully installed a PSP emulator, tweaking the DPI settings to make games playable. The results? Surprisingly smooth. The Galaxy Watch 5 handled classics like GTA: Vice City, Mortal Kombat, and Need for Speed: Most Wanted at around 60FPS, with only more demanding titles like God of War dipping to 30FPS.

Image by&amp;nbsp;ZenonDesingk. - Galaxy Watch 5 turns into a gaming machine with PSP emulation and Steam Link
Image by ZenonDesingk.


And that wasn't all! Pushing the experiment even further, ZenonDesingk installed Steam Link on the watch and streamed Forza Horizon 4—yes, a full-fledged PC game—directly to their wrist. While the watch’s tiny touchscreen made gameplay a challenge, they paired a Bluetooth gamepad for a more functional experience.

Needless to say, this is hardly the most enjoyable way to play a game, but it goes to show just how far our modern gadgets have come compared to older tech, and just how much we can achieve with them with some know-how and creativity.
Create a free account and join our vibrant community
Register to enjoy the full PhoneArena experience. Here’s what you get with your PhoneArena account:
  • Access members-only articles
  • Join community discussions
  • Share your own device reviews
  • Build your personal phone library
Register For Free
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/310-200/Alexandar-Anastasov.jpg
Aleksandar Anastasov Senior Reviews Writer
Aleksandar is a tech enthusiast with a broad range of interests, from smartphones to space exploration. His curiosity extends to hands-on DIY experiments with his gadgets, and he enjoys switching between different brands to experience the latest innovations. Prior to joining PhoneArena, Aleksandar worked on the Google Art Project, digitizing valuable artworks and gaining diverse perspectives on technology. When he's not immersed in tech, Aleksandar is an outdoorsman who enjoys mountain hikes, wildlife photography, and nature conservation. His interests also extend to martial arts, running, and snowboarding, reflecting his dynamic approach to life and technology.

Recommended Stories

Loading Comments...

Popular stories

Google Messages now makes it easier to see if you have been left on read
Google Messages now makes it easier to see if you have been left on read
First impressions of T-Mobile satellite service shared by iPhone and Samsung users
First impressions of T-Mobile satellite service shared by iPhone and Samsung users
iPhone SE 4 shown off clear as day in new leaked video
iPhone SE 4 shown off clear as day in new leaked video
Elon Musk announces when T-Mobile satellite beta will begin
Elon Musk announces when T-Mobile satellite beta will begin
Second Verizon price hike announced in less than a month
Second Verizon price hike announced in less than a month
T-Mobile CEO reveals which customers will have to pay for satellite texting
T-Mobile CEO reveals which customers will have to pay for satellite texting

Latest News

New iPhone 16 sales analysis reveals an unusual new problem Apple is facing all of a sudden
New iPhone 16 sales analysis reveals an unusual new problem Apple is facing all of a sudden
Google brings Samsung’s best new AI feature to Pixel 9 and older Galaxy phones
Google brings Samsung’s best new AI feature to Pixel 9 and older Galaxy phones
Xiaomi grows 10% at home on a yearly basis, but Huawei crushes it with 36% boost
Xiaomi grows 10% at home on a yearly basis, but Huawei crushes it with 36% boost
Nothing should fix its Phone (3a) problem, but I bet it won't: maybe next year?
Nothing should fix its Phone (3a) problem, but I bet it won't: maybe next year?
Become a happy gym rat and save 50% on the JBL Endurance Peak 3 workout earbuds
Become a happy gym rat and save 50% on the JBL Endurance Peak 3 workout earbuds
Save $130 and grab the powerful JBL Xtreme 3 at a great price with this offer
Save $130 and grab the powerful JBL Xtreme 3 at a great price with this offer
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless