Galaxy Watch 5 turns into a gaming machine with PSP emulation and Steam Link

PSP games on a smartwatch?





Images by ZenonDesingk.





First and foremost, for those who don't have fond childhood memories from the 2000s, PSP stands for Playstation Portable. The pocketable console was released all the way back in 2004, when your's truly was only 8 years old, and it got discontinued in 2014 after 10 years of providing fun on the go.





Now, at the time, I was absolutely stunned by the games that could run on this tiny gaming console, but I would have never believed that they will someday be running on something like a Galaxy Watch from Samsung.

Alas, user ZenonDesingk was unimpressed with the Play Store’s Wear OS game selection and wanted something more powerful. However, sideloading APKs the usual way—via Bluetooth or a browser—simply didn’t work. That’s when they turned to ADB (Android Debug Bridge), using an app called Bugjaeger to transfer APK files from their phone to their smartwatch over Wi-Fi.With this method, they successfully installed a PSP emulator, tweaking the DPI settings to make games playable. The results? Surprisingly smooth. The Galaxy Watch 5 handled classics like GTA: Vice City, Mortal Kombat, and Need for Speed: Most Wanted at around 60FPS, with only more demanding titles like God of War dipping to 30FPS.And that wasn't all! Pushing the experiment even further, ZenonDesingk installed Steam Link on the watch and streamed Forza Horizon 4—yes, a full-fledged PC game—directly to their wrist. While the watch’s tiny touchscreen made gameplay a challenge, they paired a Bluetooth gamepad for a more functional experience.