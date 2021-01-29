Get the new Samsung Galaxy S21!

Accessories Samsung

Spigen’s best cases are ready for the Galaxy S21 series

Spigen
posted by Spigen
Jan 29, 2021, 2:09 AM

Protecting your Galaxy in 21


Samsung has started 2021 a little differently, delighting fans with its new Galaxy S21 series phones a full 2 months before the S20’s upgrade cycle is up. But Spigen is still ready to wrap your brand new Galaxy S21, Galaxy S21+, or Galaxy S21 Ultra with its line of stylish and protective cases.

Left - Be the most transparent ​(Ultra Hybrid) Right - Toughest kid on the block (​Tough Armor)

Tough Armor​ — Spigen’s best-selling signature case — packs a punch with its durable structure and its military-grade certification. If you are looking for premium protection that will survive the rough, Tough armor is for you. Perfect for those who have an active lifestyle or people who just want to lay back and watch their favorite show, the inner foam backing with dual-layer design capacity will keep your device covered from grazes while the built-in kickstand makes content-viewing easy.

The ​Ultra Hybrid​ is a keeper for those who prefer to keep the color or design aesthetics of their device as is. The case is completely transparent, protecting the phone while maintaining the design of the phone clearly visible. With the device cushioned perfectly with Spigen’s Air Cushion technology pockets on all corners; the back is flawless with a glass-like clarity finish.

Left - Say hello to Neo​ (Neo Hybrid) Right - Super slim, no bulk ​(​Thin Fit​)

Made with dual polycarbonate and TPU, the design layers of the Neo Hybrid​ are shock absorbent and the case is perfect for those who want to spruce up their device. The nifty herringbone pattern back is aesthetically pleasing to the eye and improves grip in the hand. Whether going out or staying indoors the Neo Hybrid is versatile for all occasions.

Thin Fit​ is a form-fitted slim build case with minimal bulk and is perfect for those who don’t normally go for cases but want the basics covered for their phone. Structured with sleek aesthetics in mind — the case envelopes the device allowing an easy grip cover finish. With precise button cutouts and a hard shell back the Thin Fit will keep your device protected, yet barely feel like it’s there.


With an understated matte black finish, the ​Rugged Armor​ is structured with an internal Spider web back absorbing any clumsy drops. Urban aesthetics meets easy usability; the reinforced rippled sides allow optimum grip hold for those on the run. If you are looking for a stylish alternative that will boost any formal event or gathering, the Rugged Armor should be your go-to accessory.


Spigen’s S21 case line up allows boosted camera protection by wrapping a protective lip around the camera sides. With a phone outfitted to survive any drop, the only thing you need to worry about is if you are capturing all your meaningful moments.

Whether it’s the standard​ Galaxy ​S21, the Salaxy S21+, or the Galaxy S21 Ultra​,​ one thing is for sure — whichever Spigen case you choose, you are guaranteed to receive a product meeting all of Spigen’s top-notch quality standards. With added accessories such as the ​SteadiBoost Wireless​ ​Charger and​ Glas.tR Optik tempered glass screen protector​,​ Spigen has you all covered​. Visit the online store to check all offerings.

Related phones

Galaxy S21
Samsung Galaxy S21 View Full specs

PhoneArena Rating:

8.5
 Read Full Review
Deal Special Amazon $800 Special T-Mobile $800 Special AT&T
View more offers
  • Display 6.2 inches 2400 x 1080 pixels
  • Camera 12 MP (Triple camera) 10 MP front
  • Hardware Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 8GB RAM
  • Storage 128GB, not expandable
  • Battery 4000 mAh
  • OS Android 11 Samsung One UI
Galaxy S21+
Samsung Galaxy S21+ View Full specs

PhoneArena Rating:

8.5
 Read Full Review
Deal Special Amazon $1000 Special AT&T $1000 Samsung
View more offers
  • Display 6.7 inches 2400 x 1080 pixels
  • Camera 12 MP (Triple camera) 10 MP front
  • Hardware Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 8GB RAM
  • Storage 128GB, not expandable
  • Battery 4800 mAh
  • OS Android 11 Samsung One UI
Galaxy S21 Ultra
Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra View Full specs

PhoneArena Rating:

9.1
 Read Full Review
Deal Special Amazon $1199 Special Verizon $1200 Samsung
View more offers
  • Display 6.8 inches 3200 x 1440 pixels
  • Camera 108 MP (Quad camera) 40 MP front
  • Hardware Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 12GB RAM
  • Storage 128GB, not expandable
  • Battery 5000 mAh
  • OS Android 11 Samsung One UI

