Get free fries with the McDonald's app on National French Fry Day 2020









You can access the deal by downloading the McDonald's app and going to the "Mobile Order & Pay" feature. Alternatively, you can simply scan the deal QR code directly from the app while sitting in a socially-distant line at the establishment itself, at the drive-through or kiosk.





Besides McDonald's, there are plenty of other fast food stalwarts that are offering freebies or discounts. KFC, for instance, is celebrating the National French Fry Day 2020 by charging just 30 cents for an individual order of fries. Furthermore, KFC will have the new Secret Recipe Fries as a permanent staple to the menu in all of its establishments.





Hardee's, on the other hand, should've sent you a coupon to retrieve for free large fries with the purchase of a Thickburger, while Wendy's takes a $1 off its own large fries if you order with the mobile app, so head over to the Play or App Store, and get downloadin'.

Today is National French Fry Day 2020, which means that you can line up and claim a totally free portion of the sliced potatoes dipped in hot oil from McDonald's, today only. There is no purchase requirement that is necessary to claim the freebie, yet there's a limit of just one offer per customer.