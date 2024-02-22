Save up to $750 on the new Galaxy S24 Series

FDA warning could lead Apple and Samsung to halt work on major smartwatch feature

Apple Wearables
1
FDA warning could lead Apple and Samsung to halt work on major smartwatch feature
The FDA yesterday made an announcement that could put the kibosh on the plans drummed up by Apple and Samsung to put a non-invasive blood glucose sensor on their smartwatches. Such a feature would allow insulin-dependent diabetics to test their blood sugar painlessly and inexpensively using these devices. Currently, to determine how much insulin they need to take before each meal, a diabetic uses a small needle called a lancet to draw blood from his/her finger. A drop of the blood is placed on an expensive non-reusable test strip which has already been inserted inside a machine called a glucometer.

While the first-generation sensors might only let the watch owner know if his or her blood sugar is running high, eventually the goal is to allow the watch owner to use the device to measure his/her blood sugar before each meal. With the use of a smartwatch sensor, this could be done without pain and without having to spend money on disposable test strips.

But yesterday the FDA sent out a warning to consumers not to use smartwatches or smart rings that claim to measure blood glucose levels without piercing the user's skin. The regulatory agency warned that it "has not authorized, cleared, or approved any smartwatch or smart ring that is intended to measure or estimate blood glucose values on its own."

Currently, diabetics use a glucometer to obtain their blood glucose level - FDA warning could lead Apple and Samsung to halt work on major smartwatch feature
Currently, diabetics use a glucometer to obtain their blood glucose level

This warning might not stop Apple or Samsung's plans since it just states that the FDA has not approved a non-invasive system for measuring a person's blood glucose level. Should both or either of the two tech firms gain FDA approval for a method that they have developed, that would be another matter.

The reason why the FDA needs to issue this warning is because relying on an inaccurate blood glucose reading could lead the diabetic to inject too much or too little insulin. The latter could lead the disease to get out of hand destroying organs such as the eyes, and the heart and could cause infections. Taking too much insulin could lead to a hypoglycemic reaction which could lead the diabetic to pass out or even die.

The FDA made the following recommendations on Wednesday:

  • Do not buy or use smartwatches or smart rings that claim to measure blood glucose levels. These devices may be sold through online marketplaces or directly from the seller.
  • Be aware that the safety and effectiveness of these devices have not been reviewed by FDA, and the use of these devices could result in inaccurate measurements of blood glucose levels.
  • If your medical care depends on accurate blood glucose measurements, talk to your health care provider about an appropriate FDA-authorized device for your needs.

Recommended Stories

Loading Comments...

Popular stories

Apple reportedly halts work on foldable iPhone after one of its concerns comes true
Apple reportedly halts work on foldable iPhone after one of its concerns comes true
Motorola launches cheapest $90 Android 14 phone that still beats the iPhone 15 specs
Motorola launches cheapest $90 Android 14 phone that still beats the iPhone 15 specs
Owners of T-Mobile Samsung phones are having a field day after discovering a glitch
Owners of T-Mobile Samsung phones are having a field day after discovering a glitch
Splendid Walmart deal makes the 512GB Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra exceptionally affordable
Splendid Walmart deal makes the 512GB Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra exceptionally affordable
If one Pixel 6 Pro owner gets her way, Google will have to recall device and issue refunds
If one Pixel 6 Pro owner gets her way, Google will have to recall device and issue refunds
T-Mobile subscribers dealt with issues Friday morning as the carrier was improving its network
T-Mobile subscribers dealt with issues Friday morning as the carrier was improving its network

Latest News

Google confirms Samsung’s Galaxy A35 key specs and design
Google confirms Samsung’s Galaxy A35 key specs and design
One-day-only sale proves the top-of-the-line Galaxy Buds 2 Pro can be dirt-cheap... with a catch
One-day-only sale proves the top-of-the-line Galaxy Buds 2 Pro can be dirt-cheap... with a catch
Google Docs, Slides and Sheets apps get new formatting sidebar on Android tablets
Google Docs, Slides and Sheets apps get new formatting sidebar on Android tablets
Samsung finally launches the Galaxy Tab Active5 in the US
Samsung finally launches the Galaxy Tab Active5 in the US
Apple Podcast bug means no new episodes for some titles although there is a simple workaround
Apple Podcast bug means no new episodes for some titles although there is a simple workaround
Certain notifications will be less likely to make you pull out your hair in Android 15
Certain notifications will be less likely to make you pull out your hair in Android 15
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless