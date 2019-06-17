Click here for the best Black Friday deals, brought to you by HP and PhoneArena
The joys and perils of looking for the perfect phone: an emotional graph

Georgi Zarkov by Georgi Zarkov   /  Nov 22, 2019, 8:38 AM
The joys and perils of looking for the perfect phone: an emotional graph
If you’re reading this, you probably like tech more than the average person and that's especially true for smartphones. The best thing about tech is undoubtedly getting your hands on it for the first time. But getting to that point and beyond is a road riddled with peaks and pitfalls. Whenever you’re really invested in something there are always emotional swings involved and getting a new smartphone can be an adventure for tech enthusiasts.

To commemorate that journey (and hopefully bring some laughs) we decided to visualize it using a graph. It shows some of the major events you're likely to experience before pulling the trigger on a new phone and some of them during everyday life with said device. The events are placed on a disappointment-excitement spectrum depending on the emotion that they usually bring, at least according to our observations.

But enough talking, time to slide down the graph and see if it’s similar to something you’ve experienced when buying a new phone.

Excitement levels over time when getting a new smartphone


ankit_14
Reply

1. ankit_14

Posts: 2; Member since: Jun 17, 2019

amazing post

posted on Jun 17, 2019, 2:38 AM

mel0524
Reply

2. mel0524

Posts: 86; Member since: Mar 02, 2017

That is why, I'm hating to buy new phones for retail prices now. I just wait for the right time to buy for the biggest discount Instead to be the first buyer ( who paid full price)

posted on Jun 17, 2019, 3:34 AM

TheOracle1
Reply

3. TheOracle1

Posts: 2340; Member since: May 04, 2015

I usually wait a few months also and buy at more reasonable prices. My emotional roller-coaster used to be very similar to the chart but that changed with my Vivo NexS simply because current phones are just introducing the features the Nex first introduced and nailed first time. In-screen fps, pop-up camera, full screen etc. Most importantly the battery life is extraordinary and it's been updated to Pie. Nothing out there or upcoming really tempts me which is very unusual in my case.

posted on Jun 17, 2019, 7:49 AM

bucknassty
Reply

4. bucknassty

Posts: 1371; Member since: Mar 24, 2017

haha the last one

posted on Jun 17, 2019, 8:07 AM

liteon163
Reply

5. liteon163

Posts: 73; Member since: Jan 24, 2017

My preferred phone brand has been LG for a long time. After how much I paid for a brand new V30 on release day and then seeing how prices have tumbled on the G7 ThinQ, I doubt I'll be paying full price for a new phone anytime soon.

posted on Jun 17, 2019, 9:29 AM

libra89
Reply

6. libra89

Posts: 2312; Member since: Apr 15, 2016

Wow this is amazing and so depressing. The balance between wanting to try what seems to be the best possible phone for you versus trying to be patient for the first couple of price drops feels hard.

posted on Jun 17, 2019, 7:12 PM

AlienKiss
Reply

7. AlienKiss

Posts: 251; Member since: May 21, 2019

I've used my last phone for almost 6 years (Sony Xperia Z) and it still works great, but I had to upgrade at some point. I've been using S8+ for almost one year and just the transition from a 6 year old device to a new one had it's impact in almost every way. If you switch phones like socks, you'll barely feel the upgrade, but if you wait 1-2 years at least, you will be very pleased. Also, wait a few months after the release, when the price is reasonable. And always buy a case!

posted on Jun 18, 2019, 2:08 AM

KingSam
Reply

8. KingSam

Posts: 1499; Member since: Mar 13, 2016

Right now the $200 space is crazy. Redmi note 7. Meizu note 6. Lenovo z6 lite. I think I'll ditch flagships and see what im really missing. I assume not much tbh.

posted on Jun 18, 2019, 5:18 AM

