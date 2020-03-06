Here's how you can enter to win a Samsung Galaxy S20 5G from T-Mobile

The Samsung Galaxy S20 line has just officially launched in the states and already T-Mobile is giving away five Galaxy S20 5G units. It is part of the latest sweepstakes connected with the carrier's T-Mobile Tuesdays rewards program. Those hoping to win the phone can submit their entries beginning at 5 am EDT on Tuesday, March 10th through 11:59:59 pm EDT on Monday, March 16th and it is open to residents of all 50 states, the District of Columbia and Puerto Rico. Those participating must be 13-years of age or older at the time they participate.





T-Mobile customers can submit an entry during the aforementioned hours through the T-Mobile Tuesday app, available from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store . An entry can also be submitted through the T-Mobile Tuesdays Sweepstakes site at www.T-MobileTuesdays.com. Those who are not T-Mobile customers can enter on Tuesday, March 11th at amoe.t-mobiletuesdays.com. A participant can receive five entries by identifying two or more items while viewing a short video trailer. During the first visit, a participant can earn five additional entries by clicking on the Samsung Product Site; sharing on Twitter will add five additional entries. There is a limit of 15 entries per person.





On or around March 17th, a random drawing will be held and five lucky winners will walk away with the Samsung Galaxy S20 5G in Cosmic Gray. In addition, each winner will receive a $428 check to pay for taxes or to use at the winner's discretion. The value of each prize is $1,427 which works out to a total value of $7,135.





T-Mobile subscribers can collect the following rewards on Tuesday from the T-Mobile Tuesdays app:





T-Mobile is giving away a free neck pillow with the stylized T-Mobile "T" logo on one side and the Samsung logo on the other side.

$30 off of a painting event for two or more from Twist.

A free four-week course from Shaw Academy, an online education organization.

10 cents a gallon off of Shell gasoline.

40% off of hotel rooms from Booking.com.





Good luck!

