Here's how you can enter to win a Samsung Galaxy S20 5G from T-Mobile
The Samsung Galaxy S20 line has just officially launched in the states and already T-Mobile is giving away five Galaxy S20 5G units. It is part of the latest sweepstakes connected with the carrier's T-Mobile Tuesdays rewards program. Those hoping to win the phone can submit their entries beginning at 5 am EDT on Tuesday, March 10th through 11:59:59 pm EDT on Monday, March 16th and it is open to residents of all 50 states, the District of Columbia and Puerto Rico. Those participating must be 13-years of age or older at the time they participate.
On or around March 17th, a random drawing will be held and five lucky winners will walk away with the Samsung Galaxy S20 5G in Cosmic Gray. In addition, each winner will receive a $428 check to pay for taxes or to use at the winner's discretion. The value of each prize is $1,427 which works out to a total value of $7,135.
T-Mobile subscribers can collect the following rewards on Tuesday from the T-Mobile Tuesdays app:
- T-Mobile is giving away a free neck pillow with the stylized T-Mobile "T" logo on one side and the Samsung logo on the other side.
- $30 off of a painting event for two or more from Twist.
- A free four-week course from Shaw Academy, an online education organization.
- 10 cents a gallon off of Shell gasoline.
- 40% off of hotel rooms from Booking.com.
Good luck!
