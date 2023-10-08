Drake's new song mentions Android phones and green text bubbles

Drake just released his new album on Friday. Called "For All the Dogs," the album does include a new song that iOS and Android users might find interesting. The song is called "First Person Shooter" and it not only mentions Android phones, it also mentions green text bubbles. As you probably know, when an Android user joins a group chat that previously was made up of nothing but iPhone users, the iMessage features go away and are replaced by SMS and MMS texting.





So when an Android user joins a group chat, iMessage features such as end-to-end encryption, read receipts, high-quality images, and typing indicators disappear. The text bubbles turn from blue to green which is the reference made by Drake in his song. Oftentimes the offending Android user is insulted for not being able to afford to buy an iPhone. Ironically though, the same thing happens to Android users in an RCS group chat when an iPhone user joins the group.





In the tweet, Google wrote, "The Android team thinks Drake's new song "Texts Go Green" is a real banger. It refers to the phenomenon when an iPhone user gets blocked. Or tries to text someone who doesn't have an iPhone. Either way, it's pretty rough. If only some super-talented engineering team at Apple would fix this. Because this is a problem only Apple can fix. They just have to adopt RCS, actually. It would make texting more secure too. Just sayin'. Great track tho."



