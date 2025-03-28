After ditching the popular Latitude, Inspiron, XPS monikers, Dell now ships the new Dell 14 Plus and 16 Plus series
If you're searching for a $1,050–$1,200 business laptop that has some 2-in-1 capabilities, you'll be glad to hear that Dell has started shipping its Dell 14 Plus and Dell 16 Plus series that both have a 2-in-1 variant.
These laptops were presented at CES some weeks ago and are now up for grabs directly from Dell's website. Starting prices are $1,100 for the 14 Plus, $1,200 for the 16 Plus and $1,050 for their respective 2-in-1 models. Of course, these are just the starting prices – and you can end up paying more, if you choose a variant with juicier hardware inside.
The Dell 14 Plus 2-in-1 model is presented by Dell itself as "versatile portability and powerful performance with built-in AI", while the 16 Plus is a "powerful PC with built-in AI".
Only the two 16-inch versions offer an advanced 2.5K mini-LED HDR600 display, which provides higher resolution, better brightness, and improved contrast for a more vivid viewing experience, along with a smooth 90Hz refresh rate.
You shouldn't be surprised at these laptop's naming conventions: in the first days of 2025, Dell announced that it's dropping the traditional Latitude, Inspiron and XPS monikers – instead, it's now using terms like "Plus" or "Pro". Sounds a bit like with smartphones, right?
The aim is to use shorter, simpler names to make shopping easier for everyone. The well-known Dell design, however, is not going away, so you're in luck, if you happen to like it.
Notebookcheck reports that the bar is "relatively high" for the base configurations, meaning that even if one goes for the cheapest options among the four, it should be an adequate option for the target audience of office users.
All four models come with Intel's Lunar Lake V-series processors and a minimum 1200p IPS display, which means a screen resolution of 1920 x 1200 with vibrant colors and wide viewing angles. They can be configured with up to the Core Ultra 9 288V and 32 GB of soldered RAM, meaning the memory is permanently attached to the motherboard and cannot be upgraded.
Image credit – Dell
