Save up to $230 with the Galaxy A36 5G!
Samsung unleashes budget wonders
Save up to $230 on a Galaxy A36 or A26 via trade-in and 50% off Buds FE
00 days
00 hrs
00 mins

After ditching the popular Latitude, Inspiron, XPS monikers, Dell now ships the new Dell 14 Plus and 16 Plus series

By
0comments
Google News Follow
Follow us on Google News
Laptops
A Dell laptop.
If you're searching for a $1,050–$1,200 business laptop that has some 2-in-1 capabilities, you'll be glad to hear that Dell has started shipping its Dell 14 Plus and Dell 16 Plus series that both have a 2-in-1 variant.

These laptops were presented at CES some weeks ago and are now up for grabs directly from Dell's website. Starting prices are $1,100 for the 14 Plus, $1,200 for the 16 Plus and $1,050 for their respective 2-in-1 models. Of course, these are just the starting prices – and you can end up paying more, if you choose a variant with juicier hardware inside.

Notebookcheck reports that the bar is "relatively high" for the base configurations, meaning that even if one goes for the cheapest options among the four, it should be an adequate option for the target audience of office users.

The Dell 14 Plus 2-in-1 model is presented by Dell itself as "versatile portability and powerful performance with built-in AI", while the 16 Plus is a "powerful PC with built-in AI".

All four models come with Intel's Lunar Lake V-series processors and a minimum 1200p IPS display, which means a screen resolution of 1920 x 1200 with vibrant colors and wide viewing angles. They can be configured with up to the Core Ultra 9 288V and 32 GB of soldered RAM, meaning the memory is permanently attached to the motherboard and cannot be upgraded.



Only the two 16-inch versions offer an advanced 2.5K mini-LED HDR600 display, which provides higher resolution, better brightness, and improved contrast for a more vivid viewing experience, along with a smooth 90Hz refresh rate.

You shouldn't be surprised at these laptop's naming conventions: in the first days of 2025, Dell announced that it's dropping the traditional Latitude, Inspiron and XPS monikers – instead, it's now using terms like "Plus" or "Pro". Sounds a bit like with smartphones, right?

The aim is to use shorter, simpler names to make shopping easier for everyone. The well-known Dell design, however, is not going away, so you're in luck, if you happen to like it.
Did you enjoy reading this article?
There's more to explore with a FREE members account.
  • Access members-only articles
  • Join community discussions
  • Share your own device reviews
  • Manage your newsletter choices
Register For Free
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/334-200/sebastian-square.jpg
Sebastian Pier Senior News Writer
Sebastian, a veteran of a tech writer with over 15 years of experience in media and marketing, blends his lifelong fascination with writing and technology to provide valuable insights into the realm of mobile devices. Embracing the evolution from PCs to smartphones, he harbors a special appreciation for the Google Pixel line due to their superior camera capabilities. Known for his engaging storytelling style, sprinkled with rich literary and film references, Sebastian critically explores the impact of technology on society, while also perpetually seeking out the next great tech deal, making him a distinct and relatable voice in the tech world.
Read the latest from Sebastian Pier

Recommended Stories

Loading Comments...

Popular stories

T-Mobile users dig up removed price lock ads in wake of recent changes to plans
T-Mobile users dig up removed price lock ads in wake of recent changes to plans
T-Mobile starts rolling out transformative 5G update for internet customers
T-Mobile starts rolling out transformative 5G update for internet customers
T-Mobile takes FCC to court for fining it for not upholding commitment to users
T-Mobile takes FCC to court for fining it for not upholding commitment to users
AT&T is making changes to your autopay discounts that may affect your monthly bill
AT&T is making changes to your autopay discounts that may affect your monthly bill
Verizon is having a pricing crisis
Verizon is having a pricing crisis
T-Mobile found the perfect distraction from price hikes: giving away millions
T-Mobile found the perfect distraction from price hikes: giving away millions

Latest News

Photo of the Week: Submit your best photo for a chance to be featured
Photo of the Week: Submit your best photo for a chance to be featured
Fitbit app redesign finally makes Health Metrics easier to read on Android and iOS
Fitbit app redesign finally makes Health Metrics easier to read on Android and iOS
PhoneArena launches Display Test Reference Page: compare display quality easily
PhoneArena launches Display Test Reference Page: compare display quality easily
Pixel 10 is packing muscle where it doesn't count
Pixel 10 is packing muscle where it doesn't count
Watch out, Samsung! The Razr Plus (2025) could cost more, but it's eyeing your crown
Watch out, Samsung! The Razr Plus (2025) could cost more, but it's eyeing your crown
Excited for RTX 5060 laptops? This Razer leak might cool you down real quick
Excited for RTX 5060 laptops? This Razer leak might cool you down real quick
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless