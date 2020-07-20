Deals

Save $419 on the Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra 5G

Alan Friedman
by Alan Friedman
@wolfcallsputs
Jul 20, 2020, 2:00 PM
With Samsung set to unveil its latest Galaxy Note models on August 5th, you can find a good deal on the company's top-of-the-line Galaxy S flagship from earlier this year. On eBay, the Verizon version of the Galaxy S20 Ultra 5G can be purchased for $979.99. Yeah, that's still pricey but it is also $419.01 or 30% off of the regular retail price of $1,399. The unit is discounted because it is part of an "Open Box" sale. According to eBay, "The item in this listing is an Open Box (packaging maybe slightly distressed). The unit powers on with factory settings restored and includes the original accessories."

The Galaxy S20 Ultra 5G comes with a 6.9-inch Infinity-O display (which means that it sports a punch-hole selfie snapper in the front). The 1440 x 3200 resolution works out to a 20:9 aspect ratio and while the display does deliver a 120Hz refresh rate, it does so only at 1080p. Under the screen you will find an ultrasonic fingerprint scanner. .The device is powered by the Snapdragon 865 Mobile Platform and is equipped with 12GB of memory and 128GB of storage.

The main camera on the back weighs in at 108MP and with 9:1 pixel binning, it delivers 12MP images. The 48MP Telephoto camera has a periscope sensor that provides up to 100x of hybrid zoom, and the camera module also includes a 12MP Ultra-wide camera. A 0.3MP depth sensor is also included. In the front is a 40MP front-facing selfie snapper. Videos can be shot in 8K. This model is being sold in Cosmic Black and features a 5000mAh battery. Using Wireless Power Share, the phone can be placed on a flat surface back side up and used as a wireless charging pad to help replenish the battery power of a compatible device.

The vendor selling the phone is called "Quick Ship Electronics" and it has a 99.7% positive feedback rating. The device can be financed through PayPal credit by making 24 monthly payments of $41.

The eBay listing says that a limited quantity is available, although that could simply be stated for marketing purposes.

Related phones

Galaxy S20 Ultra 5G
Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra 5G View Full specs

PhoneArena Rating:

8.9
 Read Full Review

User Rating:

9.5
 Based on 8 Reviews
$1165 Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra 5G on
$1000 Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra 5G on
  • Display 6.9 inches
    3200 x 1440 pixels
  • Camera 108 MP (Quad camera)
    40 MP front
  • Hardware Qualcomm Snapdragon 865
    12GB RAM
  • Storage 128GB, microSDXC
  • Battery 5000 mAh
  • OS Android 10
    Samsung One UI

