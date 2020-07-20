Save $419 on the Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra 5G
With Samsung set to unveil its latest Galaxy Note models on August 5th, you can find a good deal on the company's top-of-the-line Galaxy S flagship from earlier this year. On eBay, the Verizon version of the Galaxy S20 Ultra 5G can be purchased for $979.99. Yeah, that's still pricey but it is also $419.01 or 30% off of the regular retail price of $1,399. The unit is discounted because it is part of an "Open Box" sale. According to eBay, "The item in this listing is an Open Box (packaging maybe slightly distressed). The unit powers on with factory settings restored and includes the original accessories."
The main camera on the back weighs in at 108MP and with 9:1 pixel binning, it delivers 12MP images. The 48MP Telephoto camera has a periscope sensor that provides up to 100x of hybrid zoom, and the camera module also includes a 12MP Ultra-wide camera. A 0.3MP depth sensor is also included. In the front is a 40MP front-facing selfie snapper. Videos can be shot in 8K. This model is being sold in Cosmic Black and features a 5000mAh battery. Using Wireless Power Share, the phone can be placed on a flat surface back side up and used as a wireless charging pad to help replenish the battery power of a compatible device.
The vendor selling the phone is called "Quick Ship Electronics" and it has a 99.7% positive feedback rating. The device can be financed through PayPal credit by making 24 monthly payments of $41.
The eBay listing says that a limited quantity is available, although that could simply be stated for marketing purposes.