Save $419 on the Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra 5G

The Galaxy S20 Ultra 5G comes with a 6.9-inch Infinity-O display (which means that it sports a punch-hole selfie snapper in the front). The 1440 x 3200 resolution works out to a 20:9 aspect ratio and while the display does deliver a 120Hz refresh rate, it does so only at 1080p. Under the screen you will find an ultrasonic fingerprint scanner. .The device is powered by the Snapdragon 865 Mobile Platform and is equipped with 12GB of memory and 128GB of storage.





The main camera on the back weighs in at 108MP and with 9:1 pixel binning, it delivers 12MP images. The 48MP Telephoto camera has a periscope sensor that provides up to 100x of hybrid zoom, and the camera module also includes a 12MP Ultra-wide camera. A 0.3MP depth sensor is also included. In the front is a 40MP front-facing selfie snapper. Videos can be shot in 8K. This model is being sold in Cosmic Black and features a 5000mAh battery. Using Wireless Power Share, the phone can be placed on a flat surface back side up and used as a wireless charging pad to help replenish the battery power of a compatible device.





The vendor selling the phone is called "Quick Ship Electronics" and it has a 99.7% positive feedback rating. The device can be financed through PayPal credit by making 24 monthly payments of $41.