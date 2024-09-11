Google Pixel 8 Pro with 38% discount!
Dark mode might be on the way for Google Opinion Rewards

Google Opinion Rewards app next to other apps on a smartphone screen.
Google Opinion Rewards, the app that lets users earn free Play Store credit by answering surveys and sharing location data, just recently hit a major milestone – 100 million downloads on the Play Store. And now, it seems Google is working on giving its millions of users more customization options to tweak the app’s appearance.

Looks like a dark theme could be on the horizon


A recent report reveals that a teardown of the latest Google Opinion Rewards update (version 2024082604) has uncovered a dark theme in the works. While it is not fully functional yet, with some odd-colored highlights showing up in the sidebar, it is a clear sign that Google is working on it and could be gearing up for an official release soon.

The dark theme will come with a new Theme option in the app settings. This will let you pick your preferred default theme for the app or set it to follow your system’s default theme automatically.


You may soon have the choice of switching between Light and Dark themes. | Image credit – Android Authority/Assemble Debug

Even though it has been a while since Google rolled out dark mode on Android, not all its apps have jumped on the bandwagon yet. Still, the tech giant is gradually adding this feature to more of its apps, and it looks like the Google Opinion Rewards app is up next.

It might not seem like a huge shift, but having the option for a dark theme is definitely a win – especially if you have set it as the default for your entire system. Personally, I always go for dark mode, and every time I open an app that isn’t, it is like a punch to the eyes! Honestly, I tend to avoid those apps after that. Does anyone else feel the same way?

With Google Opinion Rewards hitting 100 million downloads, which really shows how popular the app is for snagging free Play Store credit, it makes total sense for Google to let users customize their experience a bit more.
Tsveta Ermenkova Junior News Content Writer
Tsveta, a passionate technology enthusiast and accomplished playwright, combines her love for mobile technologies and writing to explore and reveal the transformative power of tech. From being an early follower of PhoneArena to relying exclusively on her smartphone for photography, she embraces the immense capabilities of compact devices in our daily lives. With a Journalism degree and an explorative spirit, Tsveta not only provides expert insights into the world of gadgets and smartphones but also shares a unique perspective shaped by her diverse interests in travel, culture, and visual storytelling.

