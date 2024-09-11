Dark mode might be on the way for Google Opinion Rewards

You may soon have the choice of switching between Light and Dark themes. | Image credit – Android Authority/Assemble Debug





Even though it has been a while since Google rolled out dark mode on Android, not all its apps have jumped on the bandwagon yet. Still, the tech giant is gradually adding this feature to more of its apps, and it looks like the Google Opinion Rewards app is up next.It might not seem like a huge shift, but having the option for a dark theme is definitely a win – especially if you have set it as the default for your entire system. Personally, I always go for dark mode, and every time I open an app that isn’t, it is like a punch to the eyes! Honestly, I tend to avoid those apps after that. Does anyone else feel the same way?With Google Opinion Rewards hitting 100 million downloads, which really shows how popular the app is for snagging free Play Store credit, it makes total sense for Google to let users customize their experience a bit more.