Android Software updates Apps Google

Beta version of popular Google app gets Dark Mode for all Android users

Alan Friedman
by Alan Friedman
@wolfcallsputs
Feb 17, 2020, 12:23 PM
Beta version of popular Google app gets Dark Mode for all Android users
A Dark Mode option for the Google app had been previously been available only on Pixel devices running Android 10. But Google announced today that the feature has been rolling out to all Android users who have the beta version of the Google app installed. Dark Mode inverts your Android phone's UI from black text on a white background to white text on a black or dark background. With Dark Mode enabled, the brilliant bright white background won't hurt your eyes or the eyes of innocent bystanders at night or in a dark room.

Another reason to use Dark Mode is to preserve the battery life on handsets that sport an AMOLED display. That's because such panels create the color black by turning off the pixels in the appropriate area of the screen. Pixels that are turned off do not draw on the phone's battery, saving some power. Dark Mode has become so popular that both iOS and Android now allow users to enable it system-wide.

To become a beta tester for the Google app, head over to this Google support page and follow the directions. You can only have one version of the Google app installed at one time, and if you're unhappy being a beta tester you can always return to the public version of the app.


Once you sign up as a beta tester for the Google app on your Android phone, you can turn on Dark Mode by going to Settings > General > Theme > select Dark or System Default. On phones running Android 10, this means that you can choose to have the Google app in Light Mode all of the time, Dark Mode all of the time, or have it match the system setting. On phones running an earlier version of Android, go to Settings > General > Theme > select Dark or Set by Battery Saver. On pre-Android 10 phones, this will give you the option of running the Google app in Light Mode, running the app in Dark Mode, or running the app in Dark Mode once the Battery Saver is turned on.

FEATURED VIDEO

Options

0 Comments

Be the first one to post a comment

Want to comment? Please Log in or sign up.

Featured stories

The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 2 and Note 20 could come sooner than you think
The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 2 and Note 20 could come sooner than you think
With the Galaxy S20 series, Samsung finally nailed this one feature
With the Galaxy S20 series, Samsung finally nailed this one feature
Sorry, but Samsung's Galaxy Z Flip doesn't make any sense in our modern smartphone world
Sorry, but Samsung's Galaxy Z Flip doesn't make any sense in our modern smartphone world
Samsung Galaxy Z Flip vs Motorola Razr: Specs, size, features, and price comparison
Samsung Galaxy Z Flip vs Motorola Razr: Specs, size, features, and price comparison
No, Samsung did not lie about the display on the Galaxy Z Flip
No, Samsung did not lie about the display on the Galaxy Z Flip
Google Pixel history: the evolution of "Google Phones"
Google Pixel history: the evolution of "Google Phones"
Here's what the Google Pixel 5 XL could look like
Here's what the Google Pixel 5 XL could look like
Samsung Galaxy S series evolution
Samsung Galaxy S series evolution

Popular stories

This important feature just disappeared on some Pixel 4 phones
This important feature just disappeared on some Pixel 4 phones
Samsung's S20 Ultra price put to shame by new Snapdragon 865 flagship with 108MP camera
Samsung's S20 Ultra price put to shame by new Snapdragon 865 flagship with 108MP camera
Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra vs Note 10+: specs, size and design comparison
Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra vs Note 10+: specs, size and design comparison
Android texts might get this iMessage feature soon
Android texts might get this iMessage feature soon
The iPhone 9 gets priced again, but coronavirus threatens its release date
The iPhone 9 gets priced again, but coronavirus threatens its release date
First night Galaxy S20 Ultra camera samples and 5G speed test on Verizon
First night Galaxy S20 Ultra camera samples and 5G speed test on Verizon

Hot phones

Latest Stories

View more news
This copy is for your personal, non-commercial use only. You can order presentation-ready copies for distribution to your colleagues, clients or customers at https://www.parsintl.com/phonearena or use the Reprints & Permissions tool that appears at the bottom of each web page. Visit https://www.parsintl.com/ for samples and additional information.
FCC OKs Cingular's purchase of AT&T Wireless