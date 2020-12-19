Google tests new feature for YouTube that would share offline downloads

According to Android Police , Google is testing a method that would allow YouTube Premium members to manage their video downloads on separate devices. Settings found in the Android version of the YouTube app titled "Cross device offline settings" allow a user to select a second device to store downloaded YouTube videos on. Originally discovered by AndroidPolice back in 2018 as part of an app teardown, the updated UI was recently spotted by YouTube Premium members using stable and beta versions 15.49.34 and 15.50.32. While the listing for the feature surfaced in the app, the latter was not functional.





Tapping on the listing "Cross device offline settings" brings up a line with a place for you to type in the name you've chosen to represent a separate device. A toggle switch allows you to turn on the feature and allow the separate device to receive downloaded videos from the YouTube app. On the other hand, it is a possibility that Google decided not to offer the 2018 version of the feature and decided to use the title "Cross device offline settings" for some other capability. For example, instead of allowing a separate device to receive videos you've downloaded from YouTube, the feature could allow you to share your network preference and quality of the stream with another Android phone.









We want to point out once again that the ability to sync cross-device downloads would be available only to YouTube users signed up to a Premium YouTube subscription. This service delivers ad-free video and allows users to view videos even while using another app or when the screen is locked. You can also download videos for offline viewing later (like when you're going on a plane and decide to pre-load some content to watch during the flight). The Premium version of YouTube also comes with YouTube Music Premium which lets you listen to your favorite tunes without any interruptions.





YouTube Premium is free for one month for those eligible new members, and is $11.99 for each month thereafter. If you decide to take advantage of the trial, you will receive a reminder seven days before the trial period ends.

