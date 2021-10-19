Can't decide whether to buy a Pixel 6 or Pixel 6 Pro? Check out all of these official videos first!

We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.

Google today introduced the new Pixel 6 line and we have taken a look at all of the videos that Google has released relating to the devices and the event. Let's start with the new product video titled "Meet Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro." The title says it all and Google has been pushing the idea that the handsets adapt to you.





Thanks to Google's first chipset called Tensor, the Pixel 6 line can do so much more than before especially when it comes to the field of Machine Learning. The adaptive battery knows where you need power and prevents the phone from wasting battery life on apps that you don't use often. Google jacked up the battery capacity on the Pixel 6 to 4614mAh and has endowed the Pixel 6 Pro with a 5003mAh battery, the largest to be stuffed inside a Pixel phone, and it will deliver over 24 hours of power.





The Material You design system helps users personalize their Pixels, and users can determine when an app can access their handsets' camera and microphone by turning them off at their discretion. If you travel to foreign countries, Live Translation can turn English into another language as you type it. It also works with photos so that you can read a sign or a menu that is not in your native tongue.











Thanks to the Tensor chip, the camera has a feature called Magic Eraser (no connection to the Mr. Clean scrubbing product by the same name) that automatically eliminates unimportant "distractions" from your photos. With wide-angle selfies, Face Unblur (which does exactly what you might think it does), and more, Google says that the new Pixels are like a photo studio in your phone.





The next video is all about the new cameras on the Pixel 6 line. Both phones sport a 50MP Wide camera with an f/1.85 aperture. Night Sight captures 2.5x the amount of light as much light as it did on the Pixel 5 because of the larger sensors. Both phones also receive a new Ultra-Wide camera with a 114-degree field of view and an f/2.2 aperture. The Pro adds a 48MP telephoto camera with 4x optical zoom.









The video goes more in-depth about some of the photography features we mentioned earlier in this article which are made possible thanks to the Tensor SoC.









A quick 49-second video titled "Reimagined Inside and Out" shows all of the possible color combinations for the phones. Color options for the Pixel 6 include Kinda Coral, Sorta Seafoam (mint green option), and Stormy Black. The Pixel 6 Pro is available in Stormy Black, Cloudy White, and Sorta Sunny.











Google's Rick Osterloh unboxes the new Pixel models in the next video. The unboxing starts with the Pixel 6 at about 4:50 into the video. When Osterloh peeled the plastic protection off of the Pixel 6 glass, how many of you got chills? No, the new Pixels do not come packaged with a charger in the box, but that is normal for this day and age.











If there was one thread throughout Google's Fall Pixel Event, it was the Tensor chip . The homegrown chip was built to make the Pixel 6 line more Machine Learning capable allowing it to deliver many of the new features that the Pixels could not before. The Octa-core chip carries two high-performance CPU cores, two mid CPU cores, and four high-efficiency cores. The chip also has 20 GPU cores for improved graphics.









The Material You design system used with Android 12. Google calls the Pixel 6 the best expression of Android which means that the OS was designed to look and work great with the new handsets. The UI now reflects user customization and a unique partnership between the hardware and software. For example, the phone's UI theme changes color to match the hue of the wallpaper installed on the device.









The last video discusses some of the changes you'll notice on the new Pixels including the new camera bar, and the folded optics that allow users to take photos using a hybrid 20x zoom. The Pixel industrial design team designed the new phones "to celebrate" the new cameras and the camera bar. Google says that it designed the phone to be "graphic, vibrant, and unique."





Pre-orders start today and the phones will be released on October 28th.

