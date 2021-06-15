Ugreen early Prime Day sale: save 25% on chargers, cables, accessories!

We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.

Advertorial by Ugreen: the opinions expressed in this story may not reflect the positions of PhoneArena!





Accessory maker Ugreen was founded in 2012. Since then, the company has built its name on providing electronic devices and accessories that always strive to strike a balance between accessibility, innovation, competitiveness, and optimal user experience. So far, the brand has reached 40 million users in more than 100 countries around the world with products ranging from charging devices, phone & computer accessories, to home and automobile accessories, and earned their trust with its high-quality inventions and premium service.









Ugreen is now holding its very own promo sale before Prime Day and our dear PhoneArena users can now make use of a special 25% discount code. Use it to stock up on fast chargers, cables, adapters, and stands for your mobile gadgets!





Here's what you can get:





Adapters and hubs:





Ugreen USB Type-C to 3.5 mm headphone adapter





We live in a jackless world and having a few headphone adapters lying about is never a bad idea. The Ugreen USB C headphone adapter's DAC will work with iPads (Air and Pro), Samsung Galaxy phones, Google Pixels, and other popular devices with a USB Type-C port.





Ugreen USB Type-C to USB 3.0 (2-pack)





Hey, we still have plenty of devices that come out with a USB 3.0 (USB Type-B) plug. This little pack gives you not one but two Type-C to Type-B adapters, to help you connect the past with the future.





Ugreen USB Type-C hub with 4 ports





In the same manner as above, this USB Type-C hub provides 4 USB 3.0 ports for you to connect USB flash drives, card readers, or other accessories to. It also has a Micro USB plug at the end for power.





Ugreen USB Type-C ethernet adapter





Wi-Fi is great and all but nothing beats having an actual physical connection to your router. This adapter provides an ethernet plug for your MacBook, Chromebook, any Windows laptop, or even tablets.





Cables and chargers





Ugreen USB Type-C 20 W fast charger





Small, yet potent — this mini charger will output 20 W of power, providing fast charging to your iPhone 11 or iPhone 12 series device. Of course, it's also compatible with Android phones, like your Samsung Galaxies, OnePlus devices, Google Pixels, and others.





Ugreen Lightning USB Type-C angled cable





For your iPhone 11 or iPhone 12 — the Lightning side of this cable is at a 90-degree angle. This makes it more convenient when charging your phone in certain scenarios — specifically if it's being used in landscape orientation.





Ugreen USB Type-C charging cable





Made to handle chargers up to 60 W this cable is perfect for transferring power to your laptop or netbook.





Desktop stands





Ugreen phone stand





This stand can hold your phone up, right at your working desk. A cutout on the bottom leaves room for a charging cable and the holder can be angled at up to 45 degrees so you can find the best positioning for your phone.





Ugreen tablet stand





Wide and solid enough to hold up a tablet right next to your computer. The kickstand can fold to become flat and easy to transport in any bag. And hey, it says "tablet", but this can easily double as a cell phone stand, too.



