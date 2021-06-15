$40 Unlimited data plan with a new phone

 View

$40 Unlimited data plan with a new phone

 View
Accessories Deals

Ugreen early Prime Day sale: save 25% on chargers, cables, accessories!

Ugreen
By Ugreen @press4k
Jun 15, 2021, 2:15 AM
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
Ugreen early Prime Day sale: save 25% on chargers, cables, accessories!
Advertorial by Ugreen: the opinions expressed in this story may not reflect the positions of PhoneArena! 
disclaimer   

Accessory maker Ugreen was founded in 2012. Since then, the company has built its name on providing electronic devices and accessories that always strive to strike a balance between accessibility, innovation, competitiveness, and optimal user experience. So far, the brand has reached 40 million users in more than 100 countries around the world with products ranging from charging devices, phone & computer accessories, to home and automobile accessories, and earned their trust with its high-quality inventions and premium service.

Learn more on Ugreen.com


Ugreen is now holding its very own promo sale before Prime Day and our dear PhoneArena users can now make use of a special 25% discount code. Use it to stock up on fast chargers, cables, adapters, and stands for your mobile gadgets!

Here's what you can get:

Adapters and hubs:


Ugreen USB Type-C to 3.5 mm headphone adapter


UGREEN USB C to 3.5mm Headphone Adapter

- use code UGREENPA001

$3 off (25%)
Buy at Amazon
We live in a jackless world and having a few headphone adapters lying about is never a bad idea. The Ugreen USB C headphone adapter's DAC will work with iPads (Air and Pro), Samsung Galaxy phones, Google Pixels, and other popular devices with a USB Type-C port.

Ugreen USB Type-C to USB 3.0 (2-pack)


UGREEN USB C to USB 3.0 Adapter 2 Pack

- use code UGREENPA001

$2 off (25%)
Buy at Amazon
Hey, we still have plenty of devices that come out with a USB 3.0 (USB Type-B) plug. This little pack gives you not one but two Type-C to Type-B adapters, to help you connect the past with the future.

Ugreen USB Type-C hub with 4 ports


UGREEN USB C Hub 4 Ports USB Type C to USB 3.0

- use code UGREENPA001

$3 off (25%)
Buy at Amazon
In the same manner as above, this USB Type-C hub provides 4 USB 3.0 ports for you to connect USB flash drives, card readers, or other accessories to. It also has a Micro USB plug at the end for power.

Ugreen USB Type-C ethernet adapter


UGREEN USB C to Ethernet Adapter RJ45

- use code UGREENPA002

$5 off (30%)
Buy at Amazon
Wi-Fi is great and all but nothing beats having an actual physical connection to your router. This adapter provides an ethernet plug for your MacBook, Chromebook, any Windows laptop, or even tablets.

Cables and chargers


Ugreen USB Type-C 20 W fast charger


UGREEN USB C Charger Mini 20W

- use code UGREENPA001

$3 off (25%)
Buy at Amazon
Small, yet potent — this mini charger will output 20 W of power, providing fast charging to your iPhone 11 or iPhone 12 series device. Of course, it's also compatible with Android phones, like your Samsung Galaxies, OnePlus devices, Google Pixels, and others.

Ugreen Lightning USB Type-C angled cable


UGREEN Right Angle Lightning Cable MFi Certified USB C

- use code UGREENPA001

$4 off (25%)
Buy at Amazon
For your iPhone 11 or iPhone 12 — the Lightning side of this cable is at a 90-degree angle. This makes it more convenient when charging your phone in certain scenarios — specifically if it's being used in landscape orientation.

Ugreen USB Type-C charging cable


UGREEN USB C to USB C Cable Right Angle

- use code UGREENPA001

$2 off (25%)
Buy at Amazon
Made to handle chargers up to 60 W this cable is perfect for transferring power to your laptop or netbook.

Desktop stands


Ugreen phone stand


UGREEN Cell Phone Stand

- use code UGREENPA001

$3 off (25%)
Buy at Amazon
This stand can hold your phone up, right at your working desk. A cutout on the bottom leaves room for a charging cable and the holder can be angled at up to 45 degrees so you can find the best positioning for your phone.

Ugreen tablet stand


UGREEN Tablet Stand

- use code UGREENPA003

$3 off (30%)
Buy at Amazon
Wide and solid enough to hold up a tablet right next to your computer. The kickstand can fold to become flat and easy to transport in any bag. And hey, it says "tablet", but this can easily double as a cell phone stand, too.

FEATURED VIDEO

Latest News

Apple Podcasts finally integrates subscriptions and channels
by Aleksandar Anastasov,  0
Apple Podcasts finally integrates subscriptions and channels
Galaxy Z Fold 3 and Flip 3 screen specs leak: under-display camera, S Pen, Corning cover glass
by Daniel Petrov,  0
Galaxy Z Fold 3 and Flip 3 screen specs leak: under-display camera, S Pen, Corning cover glass
The flagship Samsung Galaxy S22 and S22+ could be made out of plastic
by Joshua Swingle,  0
The flagship Samsung Galaxy S22 and S22+ could be made out of plastic
The Galaxy S21 FE will likely come in September or October, not in August, a new report from Korea states
by Iskra Petrova,  0
The Galaxy S21 FE will likely come in September or October, not in August, a new report from Korea states
Twitter working on an ‘Unmention’ feature to prevent unwanted attention
by Iskra Petrova,  0
Twitter working on an ‘Unmention’ feature to prevent unwanted attention
Google update gives access to Google Workspace and Google Chat to all Gmail users
by Iskra Petrova,  0
Google update gives access to Google Workspace and Google Chat to all Gmail users
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless