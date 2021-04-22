Feature found in U.K. version of Apple Maps is coming to the U.S.
Apple Maps is about to add a new feature in the U.S. allowing users to rate a place of interest and add a photograph. A Reddit poster with the handle u/improvemaps noted that 33 minutes and 2 seconds into Tuesday's "Spring Loaded" Apple event, Apple showed the Maps app running on an iMac. Information for Joshua Tree National Park was shown with the words, "Recommend this place" along with the option to either leave a thumbs-up or a thumbs-down rating.
Apple says that rating places and sharing photos will improve Apple Map and help others. The ratings and photos you share are linked to your Apple ID and your approximate location is sent to Apple to confirm the validity of your contribution. Apparently, Apple is concerned that businesses will over-rate themselves which is why the tech giant wants to see the Apple ID of the user. Apple notes that "maps usage outside ratings and photos is not linked to your Apple ID."
