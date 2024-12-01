Huge BF discount on Galaxy S24 FE AI phone!
The Black Friday Phone Deals are here
Grab excellent deals on the best phones while they last!
00 days
00 hrs
00 mins

As a bargain hunter, I find the Bose QuietComfort to be an excellent Cyber Monday deal at 51% off

By
0comments
Google News Follow
Follow us on Google News
Deals Audio
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
A woman enjoying music with a pair of Bose QuietComfort headphones.
As a techie and deals expert, I know what an incredible feeling it is to score a pair of Bose headphones at a massive discount. That's why I can't explain how excited I was when I saw that Amazon was offering a hefty 51% Cyber Monday discount on Bose's latest QuietComfort headphones.

With this price cut, you can snag the White Smoke version of the successors to the legendary QuietComfort 45 for just under $170, saving a whopping $179 in the process! These headphones have never been this cheap on Amazon, which makes them a total steal! Therefore, I urge you to act fast and grab a pair now while this offer is still up for grabs!

New Bose QuietComfort headphones: Now $179 OFF!

Get a pair of Bose's new QuietComfort headphones at a massive 51% discount and save $179. This allows you to score a pair for just under $170, which makes them a real steal. The headphones offer premium sound and come with effective ANC. In addition, they deliver up to 24 hours of battery life. Don't hesitate and save big today!
$179 off (51%)
Buy at Amazon


While not Bose's flagship headphones — that title goes to the QuietComfort Ultra — these bad boys only lack the Spatial Audio and head-tracking features of their pricier siblings. They still deliver premium sound and pack top-tier ANC, effectively blocking mid and high-frequency noises. In addition, you can tailor their audio to your taste via the EQ in their companion Bose Music app.

Another highlight of these bad boys is their good battery life, delivering up to 24 hours of listening time on a single charge.

Overall, the Bose QuietComfort headphones may not be the company's flagship cans, but they still rank among the best headphones on the market. And to get them for 51% off, it's an unmissable opportunity. So, don't miss out! Tap the offer button at the beginning of this article and treat yourself to a pair of brand-new Bose QuietComfort headphones at a heavily discounted price now before the offer expires!
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/314-200/Preslav-Mladenov.jpg
Preslav Mladenov News and Affiliate Content Writer
Preslav Mladenov is a News and Affiliate Content Writer at PhoneArena who started on his tech journalism journey in December 2021. With persistent knack for finding the best deals out there, he swiftly became a pivotal Affiliate Content Writer, guiding readers towards significant savings on a plethora of gadgets, including smartphones, smartwatches, tablets, Bluetooth speakers, and headphones. Mladenov's deep-seated knowledge of mobile tech, paired with a rich background in sales, empowers him to unearth the finest deals on the web.

Recommended Stories

Loading Comments...

Popular stories

Americans really need to move past Samsung and Apple
Americans really need to move past Samsung and Apple
Some Pixel users have until the end of Thanksgiving Day to update their phones or turn them off
Some Pixel users have until the end of Thanksgiving Day to update their phones or turn them off
The Galaxy Z Fold 6 SE situation: I should switch to the Google Pixel 9 Pro Fold
The Galaxy Z Fold 6 SE situation: I should switch to the Google Pixel 9 Pro Fold
Here's how you can get the Galaxy Watch 7 at a truly insane Black Friday price of $2.60 (not $260)
Here's how you can get the Galaxy Watch 7 at a truly insane Black Friday price of $2.60 (not $260)
Save $350 on this 16/512GB Surface Pro 11th Gen bundle with a keyboard on Black Friday
Save $350 on this 16/512GB Surface Pro 11th Gen bundle with a keyboard on Black Friday
Best Buy goes for Amazon's jugular with a towering Lenovo Tab Plus Black Friday deal
Best Buy goes for Amazon's jugular with a towering Lenovo Tab Plus Black Friday deal

Latest News

Walmart's surprise sale makes the Bose SoundLink Micro the perfect travel speaker
Walmart's surprise sale makes the Bose SoundLink Micro the perfect travel speaker
Excitement over the Mate 70 series down sharply compared to last year's Mate 60 line
Excitement over the Mate 70 series down sharply compared to last year's Mate 60 line
Several popular Garmin smartwatch models are crashing multiple times per month
Several popular Garmin smartwatch models are crashing multiple times per month
Price of legendary Pixel 9 takes a deep dive, thanks to early Cyber Monday deal
Price of legendary Pixel 9 takes a deep dive, thanks to early Cyber Monday deal
Follow these recommendations from the FBI to enjoy a scam-free holiday shopping season
Follow these recommendations from the FBI to enjoy a scam-free holiday shopping season
At $545 off, OnePlus 10 Pro is the holiday hero you need
At $545 off, OnePlus 10 Pro is the holiday hero you need
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless