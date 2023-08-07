Get Motorola Edge+ (2022) for only $150 with Boost Mobile's Back To School!

Advertorial by Boost Mobile: the opinions expressed in this story may not reflect the positions of PhoneArena! disclaimer





It may be hailing from last year, but the Edge+ (2022) is nothing to snark at. It has a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 inside, providing fast performance and high raw numbers on the benchmarks board. The huge 6.7-inch display has a high refresh rate of 144 Hz, going above the usual 120 Hz that other manufacturers aim for, and it's a beautiful HDR10+ - compliant OLED panel.



It typically retails for $749 - $779, but with Boost's special offer, you can have it for only $149.99! Yes, that is a one-time, upfront payment.



It’s a fantastic phone to get for your child — it’s fast enough to run their favorite apps and you can use parental controls to track location, app usage, and data allotment.



College students and power users will enjoy the superior speed and setting it up as a fast data hotspot, so they can do their work from their favorite hangout spots.









The full Boost Mobile Back to School offer





It doesn't stop with the phone, though, as Boost will quickly throw more goodies in your bag:





Free SIM kit ($9.99 value)

Free shipping

Unlimited Data, Talk, & Text for $40/month





If you have been contemplating testing Boost's services, there's no better time to jump in! A new phone and a $40 Unlimited service on Boost's Expanded Data Network should be plenty enough to help you make the right choice — enjoy superior coverage and the use of your Mobile Hotspot function with no extra fees!



Boost is an MVNO that offers prepaid services, with no strings attached — you are always free to switch up your plans and limits on a per-month basis. Here are all the perks that you can enjoy if you sign up with Boost Mobile:





Unlimited talk, text, and data

Mobile hotspot feature included

Works on most GSM phones

Boost’s Expanded Data Network combines AT&T and T-Mobile for widespread 5G coverage

Change your plan at any time

Get credit by using the BoostOne app

No contracts, no hidden fees Data speeds may be reduced after 30 GB per month









