Galaxy Watch4 40mm $169.99 at Best Buy!

Get Motorola Edge+ (2022) for only $150 with Boost Mobile's Back To School!

Deals
Boost Mobile
Boost Mobile Motorola Edge+ deal
Advertorial by Boost Mobile: the opinions expressed in this story may not reflect the positions of PhoneArena! 

It's time for the Back to School deals to start popping up and Boost Mobile is well ahead with an awesome deal on the Motorola Edge+ (2022) — you can now grab one of these fast phones for a head-turning $600 off — that’s down to $149.99 for the phone!

Motorola Edge+ (2022)


It may be hailing from last year, but the Edge+ (2022) is nothing to snark at. It has a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 inside, providing fast performance and high raw numbers on the benchmarks board. The huge 6.7-inch display has a high refresh rate of 144 Hz, going above the usual 120 Hz that other manufacturers aim for, and it's a beautiful HDR10+ - compliant OLED panel.

It typically retails for $749 - $779, but with Boost's special offer, you can have it for only $149.99! Yes, that is a one-time, upfront payment.

It’s a fantastic phone to get for your child — it’s fast enough to run their favorite apps and you can use parental controls to track location, app usage, and data allotment.

College students and power users will enjoy the superior speed and setting it up as a fast data hotspot, so they can do their work from their favorite hangout spots.

Claim the offer here!


The full Boost Mobile Back to School offer


It doesn't stop with the phone, though, as Boost will quickly throw more goodies in your bag:

  • Free SIM kit ($9.99 value)
  • Free shipping
  • Unlimited Data, Talk, & Text for $40/month

If you have been contemplating testing Boost's services, there's no better time to jump in! A new phone and a $40 Unlimited service on Boost's Expanded Data Network should be plenty enough to help you make the right choice — enjoy superior coverage and the use of your Mobile Hotspot function with no extra fees!

Boost is an MVNO that offers prepaid services, with no strings attached — you are always free to switch up your plans and limits on a per-month basis. Here are all the perks that you can enjoy if you sign up with Boost Mobile:

  • Unlimited talk, text, and data
  • Mobile hotspot feature included
  • Works on most GSM phones
  • Boost’s Expanded Data Network combines AT&T and T-Mobile for widespread 5G coverage
  • Change your plan at any time
  • Get credit by using the BoostOne app
  • No contracts, no hidden fees
Data speeds may be reduced after 30 GB per month

Claim the offer here!


Popular stories

How an NBA superstar mocked on Twitter for using a Pixel instead of an iPhone got back at the haters
How an NBA superstar mocked on Twitter for using a Pixel instead of an iPhone got back at the haters
iPhone 14 Pro's display looks kind of dated in front of iPhone 15 Pro in leaked image
iPhone 14 Pro's display looks kind of dated in front of iPhone 15 Pro in leaked image
Motorola's newest low-cost phone comes with a 'super premium' design and a pretty great camera
Motorola's newest low-cost phone comes with a 'super premium' design and a pretty great camera
Amazon makes the feature-packed Garmin Venu Sq smartwatch ridiculously cheap with new discount
Amazon makes the feature-packed Garmin Venu Sq smartwatch ridiculously cheap with new discount
iPhone 11 Pro vs 15 Pro and Note10+ vs S23 Ultra images indicate one company is sleeping on design
iPhone 11 Pro vs 15 Pro and Note10+ vs S23 Ultra images indicate one company is sleeping on design
T-Mobile subscribers will soon lose this legacy benefit
T-Mobile subscribers will soon lose this legacy benefit
Loading Comments...

Latest News

Once again, a customer with a lost bag and an embedded AirTag makes United Airlines look foolish
Once again, a customer with a lost bag and an embedded AirTag makes United Airlines look foolish
Pixel users could soon have another option for in-store repairs of their phones
Pixel users could soon have another option for in-store repairs of their phones
This is the date when the iPhone 15 line will go on sale says a well-connected journalist
This is the date when the iPhone 15 line will go on sale says a well-connected journalist
The latest version of Pixel's At a Glance widget is coming soon to non-Pixel Android phones (VIDEO)
The latest version of Pixel's At a Glance widget is coming soon to non-Pixel Android phones (VIDEO)
You can pick up the exceptional Galaxy S23 Ultra for nearly its best price to date
You can pick up the exceptional Galaxy S23 Ultra for nearly its best price to date
iPhone 15 Pro, Galaxy S24 Ultra titanium design: Apple, Samsung treat the symptoms - not the cause?
iPhone 15 Pro, Galaxy S24 Ultra titanium design: Apple, Samsung treat the symptoms - not the cause?
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless