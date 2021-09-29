Notification Center

Best smart speaker Black Friday 2021 deals

Radoslav Minkov
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
As the Black Friday shopping event closes in, you may be making plans to buy all the tech products you've been eyeing, at their lowest price. In this case, the tech products we'll be focusing on are smart speakers.

Whether you want to have smart speakers in all of your rooms and for the entire family, or just a single smart speaker to play your favorite songs and occasionally help you by answering questions, reporting the news and writing down your reminders, Black Friday will arguably be the best time of the year to buy!

Here we'll have for you the best smart speaker Black Friday deals 2021, so stay tuned!

Jump to:


Will there be Black Friday deals on smart speakers?


Yes, we expect plenty of Black Friday smart speakers deals! Although Black Friday technically starts on November 26, we're expecting smart speaker Black Friday deals to start popping up several days in advance.

We'll have the best smart speaker deals right here for you, as soon as they become available – anything from Apple HomePod deals, Google Nest and Google Nest Mini deals, to Amazon's highly popular (and already quite well-priced) Echo smart speakers. Including the affordable Echo Dot and premium Echo Studio.

Google Nest Audio, Google Nest mini deals


Being one of the hottest smart speakers right now, Google Nest Audio is likely going to be a popular item to be involved in Black Friday deals.

In addition, if you want to have smart speakers in every room, the smaller and more affordable Nest Mini will be perfect for that, especially when it gets discounted for the Black Friday shopping event.

In the meantime, you can get the Google Nest Audio smart speaker right here:

Google - Nest Audio

Smart Speaker with Google Assistant

$99 99
Buy at BestBuy

You can alternatively pick up the Google Nest Mini here:

Nest Mini (2nd Generation)

Smart Speaker with Google Assistant

$49 99
Buy at BestBuy

Apple HomePod deals


While Apple's original HomePod is pretty hard to find these days and clearly not what the Cupertino company is focusing on right now, the HomePod mini smart speaker seems to be enjoying success. And with that in mind, we expect some decent HomePod mini smart speaker Black Friday deals.

If you can't wait until then, you can pick up a HomePod mini smart speaker right here:

Apple - HomePod mini

Smart speaker with Siri, 360 degree audio, designed to keep your data private and secure

$99 99
Buy at BestBuy

Apple - HomePod mini

Smart speaker with Siri, 360 degree audio, designed to keep your data private and secure

$99
Buy at Walmart

In addition, if you're heavy into Apple's ecosystem already, you may also find interesting the best iPhone Black Friday deals and AirPods Black Friday deals.

Amazon Echo deals


Amazon's own Echo smart speakers, while already some of the cheapest and most popular options, will be even more alluring once their prices drop even further on Black Friday.

They come with the Amazon Alexa smart assistant and have arguably the best support for the biggest number of smart home appliances. Thus, the Amazon Echo smart speakers are a good pick for your home of the future.

Before Black Friday rolls around and the Amazon Echo smart speaker Black Friday deals start pouring in (stay tuned!), you can pick it up here for its normal price:

Amazon Echo (4th Gen)

With premium sound, smart home hub, and Alexa

Buy at Amazon

Amazon Echo Dot deals


While the Amazon Echo is great as the main smart speaker for your living room, the smaller and more affordable Amazon Echo Dot is the one to get for all your other rooms. With Echo Dots around your house, you can make family announcements to everyone and reach the Alexa smart assistant from anywhere at home.

Kids will enjoy having Alexa answering their questions and playing music for them, in addition to serving as their alarm and more.

So if you're looking to pack your home with smart speakers, getting a bunch of Echo Dots might be the way to go, and you can save some money doing it, especially on Black Friday.

Until then, you can get one or several Echo Dot smart speakers for a standard price from Amazon below. You can save a little bit by getting the older 3rd gen Echo Dot, especially if you prefer its flat design, or pick up the newest 4th gen Echo Dot instead, if you want something slightly more futureproof.

Echo Dot (4th Gen)

Smart speaker with Alexa

Buy at Amazon

Echo Dot (3rd Gen)

Smart speaker with Alexa

Buy at Amazon

Amazon Echo Studio deals


The Amazon Echo Studio is the smart speaker to get if you want the best sound of all Echo smart speakers. It's the perfect speaker to get for your living room or wherever you're most likely to play a lot of music, thus you'd want superior sound. Of course, the Echo Studio is also the biggest and heaviest smart speaker Amazon offers, so it's important to keep that in mind.

According to Amazon, the Echo Studio's 5 speakers produce powerful bass, dynamic midrange, and crisp highs, while Dolby Atmos technology adds space, clarity, and depth to its sound. So aside from being your main smart speaker, the Echo Studio could easily also serve as your main general Bluetooth speaker.

Stay tuned for the best Amazon Echo Studio smart speaker Black Friday deals when the shopping event nears, but until then, you can pick it up here:

Amazon Echo Studio

High-fidelity smart speaker with 3D audio and Alexa

Buy at Amazon

