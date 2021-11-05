Apple to drop Mask Mandate soon at many of its U.S. stores

Apple to drop Mask Mandate soon at many of its U.S. stores0
Besides workers, Apple has also been trying to change things in its retail stores. For a brief moment during June, the mandatory wearing of face masks in retail stores was dropped but quickly came back in full effect later in July.
“After careful review, the Environment, Health, and Safety (EHS) team, along with leadership, have determined it’s safe to update our guidance on masks for customers in your store,” says the memo. Apparently, this change is based on “the positive trends in vaccinations, testing, and case counts” for the area of each retail store that received the message. Worth mentioning is that customers can enter a store without a mask whether they are vaccinated or not.
While won't have to wear their masks anymore, the same is not true for the employees. According to the memo, “team members have longer interactions in store and are in close proximity throughout the day,” which is Apple’s reasoning behind this decision.