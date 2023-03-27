Apple’s Tim Cook at the China Development Forum: symbiosis, growth and education
The China Development Forum is underway and Apple’s frontman and CEO Tim Cook has left the Cupertino headquarters in order to attend the state-sponsored event. There, he was scheduled for a keynote speech, which is an honor that few US executives get to experience.
Some time after the event, the Financial Times released a report on how things went, which is interesting because this is the first in-person rendition of the event ever since the pandemic broke out. And by the sound of things, Cook was excited to attend.
The CEO was quick to praise the relationship between Apple and China, describing it as “symbiotic”. If your years of studying biology in high school are behind you, that pretty much means mutually-beneficial. During the event, Tim took a moment to note that Apple and China have gone through a lot in their business relationship.
He also carefully maneuvered around the topic of supply chain issues, without losing the opportunity to praise Apple’s trust in China’s manufacturing capabilities. China’s impact on the development of the App Store wasn't left out either.
In a separate report from Reuters, it was highlighted that Tim Cook praised China for its tremendous speed when it comes to innovation. Apple’s CEO shared his belief that said pace will further increase in coming times, which is probably a sign that the Apple-China relationship isn’t going away anytime soon. Right?
So, all of this sounds very fine and dandy, however there is a different side to this coin. The relationship between the US and China remains unsteady after the event, which can be seen from the lack of American business representatives at the event.
Furthermore, while Apple won’t be closing up business with China, the company is still looking to “diversify” its supply chains. While as of now, no major consequences are expected in the foreseeable future, said future is bound to become… interesting.
In concept, this summit is a business event, but the political nature of the relationship between the US and China requires a specific type of delicacy. Judging by the report, it would appear that Tim Cook handled things wonderfully on that front.
Can you estimate how many parts of this beautiful iPhone have been made in China?
In closing, Cook touched upon the topic of education. The need for the youth to expand their critical thinking in regards to programming and development was cited as a reason for Apple to increase its rural education program funds to a million yuan.
