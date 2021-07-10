TSMC's Q2 revenue rises 20% as demand for chips soar in face of shortage

TSMC's Q2 revenue rises 20% as demand for chips soar in face of shortage0
The company responsible for the manufacturing of the chips designed and used by Apple as well as other tech and automobile firms, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company (TSMC), just reported a 20% increase in revenue for the company's second quarter. For the period that ended in June, TSMC took in NT$372.1 billion ($13.3 billion USD). Most analysts expected NT$371.3 billion for the three-months.
Thanks to the pandemic, there has been a serious chip shortage affecting the availability of chips for smartphones, tablets, and automobiles. Earlier this week, vehicle producers Daimler AG and Jaguar Land Rover said that their production will be hampered by the chip shortage. We're talking about some serious numbers here as Jaguar Land Rover said that their deliveries in the second quarter will be half the amount previously expected.
United Microelectronics Corp., a smaller foundry than TSMC (which is the world's largest), said that chip demand could remain ahead of supply until 2023. That is good news for companies such as TSMC which reportedly has started production on the sequel to Apple's most powerful chip, the M1. The latter, produced using TSMC's 5nm process node, is packed with a whopping 16 billion transistors and is used on devices like the Mac and the iPad Pro (2021).
Last month we passed along the rumor that TSMC plans on starting risk production of 4nm chips next quarter. The next big change is expected to take place next year when TSMC starts volume production of chips using its 3nm process node.