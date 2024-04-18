Up Next:
Apple pours quarter of a billion dollars in Singapore
Singapore is truly a one-of-a-kind place, and we are proud of the connection we’ve built with this dynamic community of creators, learners, and dreamers. With our growing campus, Apple is writing a new chapter in our history here. Our Singapore teams have played an important role in enriching the lives of our customers – and we can’t wait for many more decades of innovation to come.
Since establishing its first facility in Singapore in 1981 with 72 employees dedicated to the popular personal computer Apple II, the company has flourished to a team of more than 3,600, contributing across all facets of the organization.
Apple’s upcoming expansion in the Ang Mo Kio district, set to commence construction later this year, involves a substantial upgrade to two adjacent buildings acquired in 2022. This enhancement will unite three distinct spaces to promote enhanced collaboration among Apple’s growing teams.
The expanded campus, like all Apple facilities, will operate entirely on renewable energy, with a goal of achieving LEED Gold certification upon completion. Apple has been carbon-neutral for its corporate operations since 2020 and has utilized 100 percent renewable energy across its facilities since 2018.
Furthermore, Apple has been a pioneer in promoting a greener future in Singapore, having initiated clean energy solutions as early as 2015 with solar panels on 800 rooftops, making it the first company in the country to achieve full reliance on renewable energy.
That's what Tim Cook, Apple’s CEO, says about Apple's new expansion in Singapore, with plans to invest over $250 million to grow its campus in Ang Mo Kio. The new expansion is the latest milestone in Apple’s over four decades of work fostering job creation and deep connections with the local community, and will provide space for growth and new roles in AI and other key functions.
Today, Singapore serves as a vital operations hub for Apple in the region, housing critical roles in software, hardware, services, and support, alongside three bustling Apple Store locations.
