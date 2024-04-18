Great Motorola Edge deal on Amazon!

Apple pours quarter of a billion dollars in Singapore

By
Apple
Apple pours quarter of a billion dollars in Singapore
Singapore is truly a one-of-a-kind place, and we are proud of the connection we’ve built with this dynamic community of creators, learners, and dreamers. With our growing campus, Apple is writing a new chapter in our history here. Our Singapore teams have played an important role in enriching the lives of our customers – and we can’t wait for many more decades of innovation to come.

That's what Tim Cook, Apple’s CEO, says about Apple's new expansion in Singapore, with plans to invest over $250 million to grow its campus in Ang Mo Kio. The new expansion is the latest milestone in Apple’s over four decades of work fostering job creation and deep connections with the local community, and will provide space for growth and new roles in AI and other key functions.

Since establishing its first facility in Singapore in 1981 with 72 employees dedicated to the popular personal computer Apple II, the company has flourished to a team of more than 3,600, contributing across all facets of the organization.

Today, Singapore serves as a vital operations hub for Apple in the region, housing critical roles in software, hardware, services, and support, alongside three bustling Apple Store locations.

Apple’s upcoming expansion in the Ang Mo Kio district, set to commence construction later this year, involves a substantial upgrade to two adjacent buildings acquired in 2022. This enhancement will unite three distinct spaces to promote enhanced collaboration among Apple’s growing teams.

The expanded campus, like all Apple facilities, will operate entirely on renewable energy, with a goal of achieving LEED Gold certification upon completion. Apple has been carbon-neutral for its corporate operations since 2020 and has utilized 100 percent renewable energy across its facilities since 2018.

Recommended Stories
Furthermore, Apple has been a pioneer in promoting a greener future in Singapore, having initiated clean energy solutions as early as 2015 with solar panels on 800 rooftops, making it the first company in the country to achieve full reliance on renewable energy.
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/334-200/sebastian-square.jpg
Sebastian Pier Junior Tech News Writer
Sebastian, a veteran of a tech writer with over 15 years of experience in media and marketing, blends his lifelong fascination with writing and technology to provide valuable insights into the realm of mobile devices. Embracing the evolution from PCs to smartphones, he harbors a special appreciation for the Google Pixel line due to their superior camera capabilities. Known for his engaging storytelling style, sprinkled with rich literary and film references, Sebastian critically explores the impact of technology on society, while also perpetually seeking out the next great tech deal, making him a distinct and relatable voice in the tech world.

Recommended Stories

Loading Comments...

Popular stories

Even longtime T-Mobile customers will have to put up with slow internet speed policy
Even longtime T-Mobile customers will have to put up with slow internet speed policy
Two more companies want FCC action against T-Mobile for interference from 5G
Two more companies want FCC action against T-Mobile for interference from 5G
The 51 million customers affected by the AT&T data breach are getting free protection for 12 months
The 51 million customers affected by the AT&T data breach are getting free protection for 12 months
Make your Galaxy fingerprint scanner unlock faster as Samsung fixes what One UI 6.1 broke
Make your Galaxy fingerprint scanner unlock faster as Samsung fixes what One UI 6.1 broke
Doesn't matter if T-Mobile, AT&T or Verizon, don't fall for the ring: How to stay safe in a world full of tricks?
Doesn't matter if T-Mobile, AT&T or Verizon, don't fall for the ring: How to stay safe in a world full of tricks?
T-Mobile will soon have another reason to gloat
T-Mobile will soon have another reason to gloat

Latest News

Verizon's Visible introduces annual plans with discounts up to 26%
Verizon's Visible introduces annual plans with discounts up to 26%
Comcast launches NOW, low-cost and prepaid brand for data, TV, and WiFi hotspots
Comcast launches NOW, low-cost and prepaid brand for data, TV, and WiFi hotspots
Apple tipped to reduce display size of iPhone 17 Plus
Apple tipped to reduce display size of iPhone 17 Plus
Google Photos working on an option to hide your downloaded memes and other UI tweaks
Google Photos working on an option to hide your downloaded memes and other UI tweaks
Hurry up and snatch Amazon's jumbo-sized Fire Max 11 tablet at its biggest discount yet
Hurry up and snatch Amazon's jumbo-sized Fire Max 11 tablet at its biggest discount yet
Memes of the week: Crazy Pixel leaks, OnePlus feels the heat in India, and more!
Memes of the week: Crazy Pixel leaks, OnePlus feels the heat in India, and more!
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless