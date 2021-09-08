Notification Center

This is our new notification center. Inside, you will find updates on the most important things happening right now.

Notifications
Close

Hmm, push notifications seem to be disabled in your browser. You can enable them from the 'Settings' icon in the URL bar of your browser.

www.phonearena.com
Web push notifications

Galaxy S21 with Unlimited plan at $33/mo

 View

  • Notification Center

    This is our new notification center. Inside, you will find updates on the most important things happening right now.

    Notifications
    Close

    Hmm, push notifications seem to be disabled in your browser. You can enable them from the 'Settings' icon in the URL bar of your browser.

    www.phonearena.com
    Web push notifications
    Log in

Galaxy S21 with Unlimited plan at $33/mo

 View
Apple

Apple indirectly responds to 'AppleToo' movement in internal video

Joshua Swingle
By @joshuaswingle
0
Apple indirectly responds to 'AppleToo' movement in internal video
While most headlines have focused on Apple’s controversial CSAM plans, inside the company employees have started voicing their opinions about workplace issues like racism, sexism, and pay inequality. Now, Apple has addressed those concerns.

Apple has addressed recent concerns from employees


In a video broadcast to staff ahead of Labor Day and viewed by MacRumors, Apple Senior Vice President of People and Retail Deirdre O’Brien addressed the recent ‘AppleToo’ movement for the first time, but without mentioning it by name.

It’s reported that O’Brien encourages employees who are experiencing any issues to talk to their managers and business relations partners. She emphasized that Apple has a confidential process in place that allows things to be thoroughly investigated.

The executive goes on to note that Apple is “deeply committed” to equal pay and uses industry-wide standards to reach it. If a gap is found, the company immediately closes it, according to O’Brien.

In response to the internal video, one employee told MacRumors in reference to the request to notify managers that "the system is not working... it's set up to work against you from the beginning." They went on to say that often staff are told that their pay is “within range,” giving them no clear indication of why their pay may be lower. It’s also noted that escalating complaints further can lead to manager retaliation.

"Now, I want you to hear this directly from me. First, if you ever have a concern about your pay at Apple, please talk to your manager or your people business partner. And second, if you ever want to report a concern about your work environment, please come and talk to us, please. And know that we have a confidential process to thoroughly investigate in a way that treats everyone with dignity and respect.

We use industry-standard methodology, and we have a dedicated team of experts that runs a comprehensive process to monitor and maintain pay equity. And we partner with an independent third party that analyzes our compensation each year. If this work identifies a gap, we close it. And our approach is considered best in class." — Deirdre O'Brien, Senior Vice President of People and Retail at Apple


As things stand, the ‘AppleToo’ movement continues to collect and report stories from Apple employees around the world. It seems clear that Apple’s move to address the issue isn’t enough, so it’ll remain to be seen what changes the company makes over the coming months to improve its work environment.

New reasons to get excited every week

Get the most important news, reviews and deals in mobile tech delivered straight to your inbox

Latest News

iPhone 13 Pro Max with "5x optical zoom range": Prepare for Apple's September 14 math exam
by Martin Filipov,  0
iPhone 13 Pro Max with "5x optical zoom range": Prepare for Apple's September 14 math exam
A Nokia 3310 spent four days in a prisoner’s stomach until it was surgically removed
by Iskren Gaidarov,  0
A Nokia 3310 spent four days in a prisoner’s stomach until it was surgically removed
WhatsApp drops support for some Samsung phones
by Doroteya Borisova,  0
WhatsApp drops support for some Samsung phones
Apple using 'aggressive' lobbying to fight off App Store prohibitive legislation in several states
by Iskra Petrova,  0
Apple using 'aggressive' lobbying to fight off App Store prohibitive legislation in several states
Apple Pay is not very popular
by Daniel Petrov,  2
Apple Pay is not very popular
Germany opposes Apple's CSAM tech, but then admits to purchasing Pegasus spyware
by Iskra Petrova,  0
Germany opposes Apple's CSAM tech, but then admits to purchasing Pegasus spyware
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless