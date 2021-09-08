Apple indirectly responds to 'AppleToo' movement in internal video

Apple indirectly responds to 'AppleToo' movement in internal video0
Apple has addressed recent concerns from employees
In a video broadcast to staff ahead of Labor Day and viewed by MacRumors, Apple Senior Vice President of People and Retail Deirdre O’Brien addressed the recent ‘AppleToo’ movement for the first time, but without mentioning it by name.
The executive goes on to note that Apple is “deeply committed” to equal pay and uses industry-wide standards to reach it. If a gap is found, the company immediately closes it, according to O’Brien.
"Now, I want you to hear this directly from me. First, if you ever have a concern about your pay at Apple, please talk to your manager or your people business partner. And second, if you ever want to report a concern about your work environment, please come and talk to us, please. And know that we have a confidential process to thoroughly investigate in a way that treats everyone with dignity and respect.
We use industry-standard methodology, and we have a dedicated team of experts that runs a comprehensive process to monitor and maintain pay equity. And we partner with an independent third party that analyzes our compensation each year. If this work identifies a gap, we close it. And our approach is considered best in class." — Deirdre O'Brien, Senior Vice President of People and Retail at Apple