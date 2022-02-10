The second public beta for iOS 15.4 and iPadOS 15.4 is now available

The second public beta for iOS 15.4 and iPadOS 15.4 is now available0
If you want to test the builds, you can acquire them from the web portal of the Apple Beta Software Program, but keep in mind to not install them on your primary iPhone or iPad (as, you know, these are betas and you could be risking some data loss or bugs).
The second public beta of iOS 15.4 and iPadOS 15.4 is pretty much the same as the developer beta that Apple released on Tuesday.
The new version of iOS brings two versions of Face ID (with the second version when you are wearing a mask, and it is a bit less secure in comparison to the standard Face ID).
Additionally, Apple has included some code referencing the useful Tap to Pay feature on iPhone, which will technically allow you to tap your iPhone to a merchant's iPhone to pay in shops (payment system Stripe is the initial partner for this initiative, and it is expected to launch in the spring).
On the other hand, the update for iPadOS 15.4 brings support for Universal Control with a Mac, which basically allows a Mac to control other nearby iPads or Macs with the same mouse and keyboard.
