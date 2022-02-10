 The second public beta for iOS 15.4 and iPadOS 15.4 is now available - PhoneArena

Notification Center

This is our new notification center. Inside, you will find updates on the most important things happening right now.

Notifications
Close

Hmm, push notifications seem to be disabled in your browser. You can enable them from the 'Settings' icon in the URL bar of your browser.

www.phonearena.com
Web push notifications

Pre-Order Samsung Galaxy S22 now!

 View

  • Notification Center

    This is our new notification center. Inside, you will find updates on the most important things happening right now.

    Notifications
    Close

    Hmm, push notifications seem to be disabled in your browser. You can enable them from the 'Settings' icon in the URL bar of your browser.

    www.phonearena.com
    Web push notifications
    Log in

Pre-Order Samsung Galaxy S22 now!

 View
iOS Apple

The second public beta for iOS 15.4 and iPadOS 15.4 is now available

Iskra Petrova
By
0
The second public betas of iOS 15.4 and iPadOS 15.4 are now available
iOS 15.4 and iPadOS 15.4 are bound to bring some useful features when they are officially released. Now, AppleInsider reports that the second public beta of iOS 15.4 and iPadOS 15.4 is now released (previously, it was a developer beta only, and now, the public can get to test the new update).

iOS 15.4 and iPadOS 15.4 public beta 2 is now released


If you want to test the builds, you can acquire them from the web portal of the Apple Beta Software Program, but keep in mind to not install them on your primary iPhone or iPad (as, you know, these are betas and you could be risking some data loss or bugs).

The second public beta of iOS 15.4 and iPadOS 15.4 is pretty much the same as the developer beta that Apple released on Tuesday.

The new version of iOS brings two versions of Face ID (with the second version when you are wearing a mask, and it is a bit less secure in comparison to the standard Face ID).

Additionally, Apple has included some code referencing the useful Tap to Pay feature on iPhone, which will technically allow you to tap your iPhone to a merchant's iPhone to pay in shops (payment system Stripe is the initial partner for this initiative, and it is expected to launch in the spring).

On the other hand, the update for iPadOS 15.4 brings support for Universal Control with a Mac, which basically allows a Mac to control other nearby iPads or Macs with the same mouse and keyboard.

Read more:iOS 15.4 developer beta explored: Here's everything new

New reasons to get excited every week

Get the most important news, reviews and deals in mobile tech delivered straight to your inbox

FEATURED VIDEO

Latest News

Apple introduces Strombo's Lit, its new book club for the Apple Books app
by Preslav Mladenov,  0
Apple introduces Strombo's Lit, its new book club for the Apple Books app
You will be able to choose how much virtual RAM you need on your Galaxy with One UI 4.1
by Iskra Petrova,  0
You will be able to choose how much virtual RAM you need on your Galaxy with One UI 4.1
Apple's top-notch Beats Solo Pro headphones are on sale at an ultra-low price (brand-new)
by Adrian Diaconescu,  0
Apple's top-notch Beats Solo Pro headphones are on sale at an ultra-low price (brand-new)
-52%
Samsung is improving the Android tablet experience in ways Google never bothered to (LumaFusion on Galaxy Tab S8)
by Rado Minkov,  0
Samsung is improving the Android tablet experience in ways Google never bothered to (LumaFusion on Galaxy Tab S8)
Galaxy S22 battery life: upgrade or disappointment?
by Doroteya Borisova,  5
Galaxy S22 battery life: upgrade or disappointment?
Samsung's hot new Galaxy S22 Ultra can be yours at up to $700 off with no trade-in
by Adrian Diaconescu,  0
Samsung's hot new Galaxy S22 Ultra can be yours at up to $700 off with no trade-in
-$700
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless