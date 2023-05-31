Apple Music Classical now coming to Android phones
Apple announced the new Apple Music Classical app at the end of March, and its availability started with the iPhone. Now, Android users also get the possibility to enjoy a giant catalog of classical music with the app (of course, if they have an Apple Music subscription), reports 9to5Mac.
In 2021, Apple bought Primephonic, which was a standalone classical music subscription service. And it's been transformed into Apple Music Classical, which was available on iPhone since the end of March. Now, it is also available on Android.
Interestingly enough, the app isn't yet been adapted for iPad and is yet to be available on Mac. It's also not available with CarPlay just yet.
The iPhone app hasn't been updated yet since its release, and we expect it to get some update love now that the Android app has also been released. The app is available to download for free from the Google Play Store and accessing it is done via a standard Apple Music subscription.
Apple Music Classical comes to Android even before coming to iPad and Mac
Apple Music Classical is a separate app from Apple Music and it's just centered on classical music, as the name suggests. It has around 5 million tracks from new releases to celebrated masterpieces. The app also gives you the quite useful ability to search by composer, work, conductor, and even catalog number, and find the record you're searching for.
Although this might seem strange at first sight, it makes quite a bit of sense when you think that it was based on Primephonic. The service's Android app was gone after Apple purchased it.
