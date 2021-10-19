Notification Center

Apple

Apple mini stores are coming to more Target locations just in time for the holidays

Aleksandar Anastasov
By
1
Apple mini stores are coming to more Target locations just in time for the holidays
In February 2021, Target announced it is working with Apple to set up “Apple shopping destination” experiences in its locations across the US. Target employees were trained in the arts of one-on-one assistance that Apple stores are famous for so that you would get the same customer service as in an official store.

Until now, the number of Target stores that offered these “Apple at Target shop-in-shop experiences” was only 17. Seemingly to gear up for the upcoming holiday season, Target has announced it is increasing that number to more than double at 36 stores. Now you have even more options to choose from when buying the new iPhone 13 series, an iPad, or one of the Apple Watches.

Here’s what Target had to say in the announcement:

With Apple-trained Target Tech Consultants and twice the space dedicated to Apple products, it’s a one-stop-shop for all your Apple needs. Guest response has been incredible since the first locations opened in February, and now even more guests can experience the Apple excitement. Best of all? The entire assortment is also available on Target.com.


As mentioned before, Target also has a dedicated Apple landing page where you can find anything from AppleCare+ and Apple phone support to live chat with Apple experts.

Here is a list of the Target stores that already have “Apple shopping destination” experiences:

  • 1811 Hillsdale Ave., San Jose, California
  • 800 Christiana Mall, Newark, Delaware
  • 2747 Gulf To Bay Blvd., Clearwater, Florida
  • 3970 SW Archer Rd., Gainesville, Florida
  • 10101 W Flagler St., Miami, Florida
  • 2155 Town Center Blvd., Orlando, Florida
  • 101 Commerce Way, Woburn, Massachusetts
  • 1447 E 7th St., Monticello, Minnesota
  • 600 Amherst St., Nashua, New Hampshire
  • 675 Troy Schenectady Rd., Latham, New York
  • 13924 N Pennsylvania Ave., Oklahoma City, Oklahoma
  • 125 Witchwood Dr., North Wales, Pennsylvania
  • 150 E Stacy Rd., Allen, Texas
  • 10900 Lakeline Mall Dr., Austin, Texas
  • 1400 Precinct Line Rd., Hurst, Texas
  • 7845 N Macarthur Blvd., Irving, Texas
  • 18255 Blanco Rd., San Antonio, Texas

And here’s a list of the upcoming ones:

  • 10490 San Jose Blvd., Jacksonville, Florida
  • 325 N Alafaya Trail, Orlando, Florida
  • 7795 SW 40th St., Miami, Florida
  • 650 N Congress Ave., Boynton Beach, Florida
  • 1201 County Rd. 581, Wesley Chapel, Florida
  • 8151 Dr. Martin Luther King St. N., St. Petersburg, Florida
  • 4795 W Irlo Bronson Memorial Hwy., Kissimmee, Florida
  • 2199 Hwy. 36 E., North St. Paul, Minnesota
  • 18275 Kenrick Ave., Lakeville, Minnesota
  • 810 County Road 42 W., Burnsville, Minnesota
  • 708 E Expressway 83, McAllen, Texas
  • 850 Steger Towne Rd., Rockwall, Texas
  • 21515 Tomball Pkwy., Houston, Texas
  • 1600 W Arbrook Blvd., Arlington, Texas
  • 8532 Davis Blvd., North Richland Hills, Texas
  • 5959 Long Prairie Rd., Flower Mound, Texas
  • 3201 Preston Rd., Frisco, Texas
  • 8000 Denton Hwy., Watauga, Texas
  • 1801 S Loop 288, Denton, Texas

Do you have experience with Target’s mini Apple stores? If so, what do you think about them? Let us know in the comments below.

