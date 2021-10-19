Apple mini stores are coming to more Target locations just in time for the holidays

Here is a list of the Target stores that already have “Apple shopping destination” experiences:

1811 Hillsdale Ave., San Jose, California

800 Christiana Mall, Newark, Delaware

2747 Gulf To Bay Blvd., Clearwater, Florida

3970 SW Archer Rd., Gainesville, Florida

10101 W Flagler St., Miami, Florida

2155 Town Center Blvd., Orlando, Florida

101 Commerce Way, Woburn, Massachusetts

1447 E 7th St., Monticello, Minnesota

600 Amherst St., Nashua, New Hampshire

675 Troy Schenectady Rd., Latham, New York

13924 N Pennsylvania Ave., Oklahoma City, Oklahoma

125 Witchwood Dr., North Wales, Pennsylvania

150 E Stacy Rd., Allen, Texas

10900 Lakeline Mall Dr., Austin, Texas

1400 Precinct Line Rd., Hurst, Texas

7845 N Macarthur Blvd., Irving, Texas

18255 Blanco Rd., San Antonio, Texas





And here’s a list of the upcoming ones:



10490 San Jose Blvd., Jacksonville, Florida

325 N Alafaya Trail, Orlando, Florida

7795 SW 40th St., Miami, Florida

650 N Congress Ave., Boynton Beach, Florida

1201 County Rd. 581, Wesley Chapel, Florida

8151 Dr. Martin Luther King St. N., St. Petersburg, Florida

4795 W Irlo Bronson Memorial Hwy., Kissimmee, Florida

2199 Hwy. 36 E., North St. Paul, Minnesota

18275 Kenrick Ave., Lakeville, Minnesota

810 County Road 42 W., Burnsville, Minnesota

708 E Expressway 83, McAllen, Texas

850 Steger Towne Rd., Rockwall, Texas

21515 Tomball Pkwy., Houston, Texas

1600 W Arbrook Blvd., Arlington, Texas

8532 Davis Blvd., North Richland Hills, Texas

5959 Long Prairie Rd., Flower Mound, Texas

3201 Preston Rd., Frisco, Texas

8000 Denton Hwy., Watauga, Texas

1801 S Loop 288, Denton, Texas

