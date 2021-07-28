Apple Maps will factor in Flash Flood warnings when giving driving directions in iOS 15

Apple Maps will factor in Flash Flood warnings when giving driving directions in iOS 150
Apple Maps continues to improve to the point where you really can feel safe and secure following the app's directions. Of course, when you're going toe-to-toe with Google Maps, you have to be good and continue to innovate. And as pointed out by a Redditor named ChrisSDreiling (via MacRumors), starting with iOS 15 beta 3, Apple is adding a new metric to Maps that will allow it to keep users safe in areas where a Flash Flood warning has been posted.
The upcoming iOS 15 update will include other changes to give users a more detailed street-level look to make turns, crosswalks, and bike lanes easier to navigate. In addition, incidents and road closures will be highlighted and in certain cities, 3D imaging will bring these areas to life. Cities you can view in 3D include San Francisco, Los Angeles, New York, and London.
And iOS 15 will also allow an Apple Maps user to know in advance what time to leave to arrive at a destination at a specific time on a certain date. For example, you can set the date and the time when you want to arrive at the location of your choosing and Maps will tell you precisely when you should leave to arrive at that time based on predicted traffic.
These features and more, including Globe View (which allows you to access a full globe by zooming out and virtually visit foreign cities and locations) should be available for Apple Maps when the next major iOS build rolls out in September.