Apple limits iPhone purchases with Apple Card financing to only three carriers





via 9to5Mac Until now, it was possible to buy a SIM-free iPhone using Apple Card Monthly Installments (ACMI). Starting this August, however, this will no longer be possible as you would be required to connect the iPhone to a carrier such as T-Mobile, Verizon, or AT&T to make use of this payment method. (





To add some context, this was already a requirement when you wanted to purchase an iPhone from Apple Stores using Apple Card Monthly Installments, so what we are talking about here it is not exactly a new policy. So, instead of being limited to the aforementioned three carriers while purchasing an iPhone with ACMI at Apple Store locations, buyers will have the same limitation for all purchases, no matter where they are made.





This change will take effect starting August 15. Additionally, Apple will also be altering the ACMI installment term for purchasing an Apple Watch from 24 months to 12 months.





It is a bit of a head-scratcher when you start thinking why Apple would place such restrictions for its ACMI service. Then again, the company tries to keep tight connections with the three biggest carriers in the U.S. so there is a good chance this is the result of some behind the scenes discussions.





The situation is vaguely reminiscent of Apple's emphasis on 5G when it launched the iPhone 12 series, with Verizon's Chairman and CEO coming to the stage (in a rather cringey manner) to talk about the new partnership between the two companies.