Apple Intelligence could be used to make the Journal app more useful

By
1comment
Apple's Journal app was launched as a part of iOS 17.2. It's a basic app that serves you as a journal and helps you record stuff happening in your day. A new patent now indicates the Journal app may get more sophisticated with the help of Apple Intelligence (Apple's take on generative AI) in the future.

The patent is filed with the USPTO (United States Patent and Trademark Office) and reveals planned improvements for the Journal app. The patent illustrations hint at a possible deep integration with Apple Intelligence so you get some fancy smart suggestions.

You already get some basic suggestions for memories based on photos, music, and places you've visited, as well as people you've messaged. But as noted by The Mac Observer, Apple Intelligence may take these suggestions to the next level.


For example, the app would ask you to more proactively record in the Journal app when you finish a workout or if you take multiple photos in the same location. Also, the app may integrate usefully with calendar events and reminders.

There could also be a new timeline interface: you would be able to see events of the same day as if in a chat.

So far, Apple hasn't announced anything Apple Intelligence-related for the Journal app. But many AI features are only in preview right now and I reckon many more are being worked on.

I'd love to have more suggestions for the Journal app and using Apple Intelligence for it can elevate it. However, I do agree with 9to5Mac and believe that Apple should first bring the app to the iPad and Mac before it thinks of how to make it more attractive.

Also, the patent doesn't reveal a lot about the features that Apple Intelligence could bring to the app. I hope it will be more than a couple more suggestions to write.
