Save $200 on Motorola razr+ here!
Order the Galaxy S25 now and get free credit!
Order the Galaxy S25 now and get free credit!
Pre-ordering a Galaxy S25 gives you $300 of Samsung Credit, and extra savings of up to $900 via trade-in.

Steve Jobs would be rolling over at what the iPhone has become (18+)

By
0comments
Google News Follow
Follow us on Google News
Apple Apps iPhone
Steve Jobs, Tim Cook and a college of iPhones.
In 2010, then-CEO Steve Jobs said that keeping adult content off the iPhone was Apple's "moral responsibility". Fast-forward some 15 years, things are a bit different!

Apple has raised concerns about a new adult content app available on iPhones in the European Union, arguing that the region's digital policies are eroding consumer trust in its platform.

As you know (if you're on iOS), Apple has strictly controlled which apps can be downloaded through its App Store. When the store launched in 2008, the company positioned itself as a gatekeeper, with then-CEO Steve Jobs emphasizing in 2010 that restricting explicit content was of utmost importance.

However, Apple's ability to enforce such policies changed after the EU adopted the Digital Markets Act (DMA) in 2022, which requires Apple to support alternative app stores.

One of these third-party marketplaces, AltStore, has begun distributing an app called Hot Tub, which promotes itself as a private and secure way to browse adult content.

Apple strongly opposed this development, stating that apps of this nature could pose safety risks to users, particularly minors. The company is worried that these offerings would weaken consumer trust in its ecosystem.

AltStore has reportedly received financial backing from Epic Games, the company behind the popular video game Fortnite, which has been engaged in legal battles with Apple over antitrust issues. Epic Games' funding allegedly helped AltStore cover fees imposed by Apple on third-party app marketplaces, a practice currently under investigation by EU regulators.

Although Apple was required to permit the app's distribution under EU regulations, it still applied a baseline security review known as "notarization". This process checks for potential cybersecurity threats such as malware but does not involve evaluating an app's content.

Following Apple’s notarization of Hot Tub, AltStore publicly described it as "the world's first Apple-approved adult content app". Apple swiftly rejected this claim, stating that it does not approve of the app and would never allow it in its own App Store. The company clarified that it was obligated by the European Commission to permit the app's existence, despite its objections.

Recommended Stories
Epic Games CEO Tim Sweeney weighed in on the controversy, defending the DMA and arguing that Apple had long used its position as a gatekeeper to suppress competition. He emphasized that while his company had supported laws that opened the iPhone to competing app stores, the Epic Games Store itself does not carry Hot Tub or any similar content.

What a mess, huh?
Create a free account and join our vibrant community
Register to enjoy the full PhoneArena experience. Here’s what you get with your PhoneArena account:
  • Access members-only articles
  • Join community discussions
  • Share your own device reviews
  • Build your personal phone library
Register For Free
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/334-200/sebastian-square.jpg
Sebastian Pier Senior News Writer
Sebastian, a veteran of a tech writer with over 15 years of experience in media and marketing, blends his lifelong fascination with writing and technology to provide valuable insights into the realm of mobile devices. Embracing the evolution from PCs to smartphones, he harbors a special appreciation for the Google Pixel line due to their superior camera capabilities. Known for his engaging storytelling style, sprinkled with rich literary and film references, Sebastian critically explores the impact of technology on society, while also perpetually seeking out the next great tech deal, making him a distinct and relatable voice in the tech world.

Recommended Stories

Loading Comments...

Popular stories

T-Mobile CEO reveals which customers will have to pay for satellite texting
T-Mobile CEO reveals which customers will have to pay for satellite texting
Starting tomorrow, Apple might have to raise iPhone prices in the U.S.
Starting tomorrow, Apple might have to raise iPhone prices in the U.S.
Galaxy S25 gets massive 24 GB update before people even have their hands on it
Galaxy S25 gets massive 24 GB update before people even have their hands on it
Galaxy S25 Ultra has worse glass protection but there’s a very good reason for it
Galaxy S25 Ultra has worse glass protection but there’s a very good reason for it
Another app is killed so Google Messages can shine
Another app is killed so Google Messages can shine
T-Mobile just lost its huge connectivity edge over AT&T and Verizon
T-Mobile just lost its huge connectivity edge over AT&T and Verizon

Latest News

Adaptive Charging might be the next big battery feature for the Pixel Watch
Adaptive Charging might be the next big battery feature for the Pixel Watch
Xiaomi 15 Ultra surfaces on Geekbench, confirming key specs ahead of launch
Xiaomi 15 Ultra surfaces on Geekbench, confirming key specs ahead of launch
The stylus-wielding Moto G Stylus 5G (2024) is once again on sale at the official store
The stylus-wielding Moto G Stylus 5G (2024) is once again on sale at the official store
Trump comes up with another idea for TikTok, but there's a problem
Trump comes up with another idea for TikTok, but there's a problem
Future Samsung Galaxy Rings could control more than just your health
Future Samsung Galaxy Rings could control more than just your health
Apple may finally fix this dangerous AirTag flaw - took long enough, alright
Apple may finally fix this dangerous AirTag flaw - took long enough, alright
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless