Notification Center

This is our new notification center. Inside, you will find updates on the most important things happening right now.

Notifications
Close

Hmm, push notifications seem to be disabled in your browser. You can enable them from the 'Settings' icon in the URL bar of your browser.

www.phonearena.com
Web push notifications

iPhone 13 at Verizon

 View

  • Notification Center

    This is our new notification center. Inside, you will find updates on the most important things happening right now.

    Notifications
    Close

    Hmm, push notifications seem to be disabled in your browser. You can enable them from the 'Settings' icon in the URL bar of your browser.

    www.phonearena.com
    Web push notifications
    Log in

iPhone 13 at Verizon

 View
Apple

Apple preps to give CarPlay full access to your vehicle's controls

Daniel Petrov
By
0
Apple preps to give CarPlay full access to your vehicle controls
People are increasingly factoring in connectivity and iOS/Android integration in their car purchase decision, so Apple is working to take advantage of this trend via CarPlay, reports Bloomberg's Mark Gurman.

Dubbed IronHeart, the project is still in its early stages but the end goal is for CarPlay to take over your vehicle's most popular and often used controls completely. 

The upcoming CarPlay vehicle navigation control list includes:

  • Seat and armrest adjustments
  • Zone A/C control by reading sensors for temperature and humidity
  • Speaker control, including equalizers
  • Fuel, speed, and trip gauge reports

Needless to say, IronHeart won't be an easy undertaking as car makers have to be on board, and most of them already have their own proprietary software to manage all of that. Apple is notorious for projecting clout over an industry it wants to enter by the virtue of its iPhone user army and their market power, though.

It may start slow, like with the Apple Card, TV+ streaming service, or ID integration into the Wallet app but ultimately even a small slice of a big market usually pays off for Apple. Well, with the exception of Apple Pay which is still slow on the uptake many years after its launch, but still.

The end goal is, of course, user comfort, as now phone owners have to switch from CarPlay or Android Auto for entertainment and navigation purposes to the car maker's own system for climate control, armrest adjustments, or trip reports.

If Apple manages to pull IronHeart off with a complete CarPlay integration in lieu of the manufacturer's often clunky and user-unfriendly software, it will score a huge win and another market for expansion that would be the next best thing to actually making the rumored Apple Car.

New reasons to get excited every week

Get the most important news, reviews and deals in mobile tech delivered straight to your inbox

Latest News

Jellygate - there's no fix: iPad Mini vs iPad Pro, iPad, and iPhone - jelly scrolling issues tested and explained
by Martin Filipov,  0
Jellygate - there's no fix: iPad Mini vs iPad Pro, iPad, and iPhone - jelly scrolling issues tested and explained
Samsung drops Galaxy Note 8 from future updates
by Doroteya Borisova,  0
Samsung drops Galaxy Note 8 from future updates
T-Mobile is finally bringing its best plans and deals to Best Buy stores (update: not yet)
by Adrian Diaconescu,  0
T-Mobile is finally bringing its best plans and deals to Best Buy stores (update: not yet)
Anker's Soundcore Liberty 3 Pro earbuds look pretty sweet on paper (and they're already on sale)
by Adrian Diaconescu,  0
Anker's Soundcore Liberty 3 Pro earbuds look pretty sweet on paper (and they're already on sale)
-$20
Phone location data goes to the highest bidder in a $12 billion market
by Daniel Petrov,  0
Phone location data goes to the highest bidder in a $12 billion market
Budget-friendly Motorola Moto G Pure is here with a two-day battery life
by Iskren Gaidarov,  0
Budget-friendly Motorola Moto G Pure is here with a two-day battery life
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless