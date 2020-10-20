Android 11 bug blocks users from seeing important parts of the screen
Android 11 is over a month old having been released on September 8th and already there are several complaints from users about apps that are supposed to go full screen but are not able to. And even when these apps are in full-screen mode, the status bar and the navigation bar aren't disappearing like they are supposed to. For example, games and certain apps like YouTube are supposed to fill up the whole screen with content when full-screen mode is enabled. But ever since Android 11 launched, some Android users have discovered that these apps no longer fill up their phones' displays entirely.
Some Android users who have been experiencing the issue say that by closing the apps and restarting them, they are able to fix the problem. If you are having this issue, you might want to give this solution a whirl. We can save you some time and aggravation by letting you know that wiping your Android device will not solve the problem. Hopefully Google will disseminate an update shortly that will exterminate this bug.