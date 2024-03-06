Amazon Spring Sale headphone deals: what to expect in 2024

Up Next:
Birds are singing, and the weather is getting warmer, which means spring is almost around the corner. And if you are looking to upgrade your listening experience on the cheap, spring may give you such an opportunity very soon.
Last year, from March 27th to March 29th, Amazon hosted a sweet Spring Sale shopping bonanza, allowing bargain hunters to score massive savings on various products. Chances are high — although there is no official word yet — that Amazon could host another Spring Sale sometime around the end of March this year as well.
Who knows, we may even end up seeing some fantastic Spring Sale offers on Apple's AirPods as well. So here is what to expect in terms of Spring Sale headphone deals during Amazon Spring Sale 2024 if the retailer decides to host such a sales event this year.
In addition to scoring massive savings on amazing Samsung earphones, bargain hunters might be able to save $100 on Bose's premium QuietComfort Earbuds II if the Spring Sale discounts match those of Amazon Prime Day in October. Moreover, you might also be able to save $135 on Sennheiser's Momentum 3 earphones as they were also discounted in October, and continue to receive awesome discounts regularly.
For instance, we may see the entry-level Beats Solo 3 discounted by 50%, resulting in a $100 markdown, and the Beats Studio Pro offered at a generous 49% price cut, equivalent to $170 off their original price when converted into cash. And if you prefer Bose to Beats, you might be able to save $98 on the legendary Bose QuietComfort 45 if they receive the same discount as they did on Prime Day in October.
Expect amazing Spring Sale smartphone deals and Spring Sale deals on Bluetooth speakers as well as incredible Spring Sale headphone deals on top-notch earbuds and headphones from manufacturers such as Bose, Beats, Sony, and Samsung.
But before diving in, feel free to take advantage of one of the deals below in case you want to score sweet savings on a new pair of great-sounding earbuds or headphones right now, and don't feel like waiting for a shopping event that may or may not come.
Spring Sale earbuds deals
Expect to save up to $111 on a pair of awesome-sounding Samsung earbuds if Amazon hosts a Spring Sale event this year. Last year, during its Prime Day in October bonanza, Amazon offered Samsung's current top-of-the-line earbuds, the Galaxy Buds 2 Pro, for $111 (48%) off their price and Samsung's Galaxy Buds 2 for $76 (54%) off.
Spring Sale headphone deals
If you prefer headphones to earbuds, you may find enticing deals ranging from 30% to 50% off on a great-sounding pair of headphones during Amazon's Spring Sale — if there is one, of course.
