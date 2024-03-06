Amazon Spring Sale headphone deals: what to expect in 2024





Spring Sale earbuds deals





Expect to save up to $111 on a pair of awesome-sounding Samsung earbuds if Amazon hosts a Spring Sale event this year. Last year, during its Prime Day in October bonanza, Amazon offered Samsung's current top-of-the-line earbuds, the Galaxy Buds 2 Pro , for $111 (48%) off their price and Samsung's Galaxy Buds 2 for $76 (54%) off.



In addition to scoring massive savings on amazing Samsung earphones, bargain hunters might be able to save $100 on Bose's premium QuietComfort Earbuds II if the Spring Sale discounts match those of Amazon Prime Day in October. Moreover, you might also be able to save $135 on Sennheiser's Momentum 3 earphones as they were also discounted in October, and continue to receive awesome discounts regularly.





Spring Sale headphone deals





If you prefer headphones to earbuds, you may find enticing deals ranging from 30% to 50% off on a great-sounding pair of headphones during Amazon's Spring Sale — if there is one, of course.



If you prefer headphones to earbuds, you may find enticing deals ranging from 30% to 50% off on a great-sounding pair of headphones during Amazon's Spring Sale — if there is one, of course.

For instance, we may see the entry-level Beats Solo 3 discounted by 50%, resulting in a $100 markdown, and the Beats Studio Pro offered at a generous 49% price cut, equivalent to $170 off their original price when converted into cash. And if you prefer Bose to Beats, you might be able to save $98 on the legendary Bose QuietComfort 45 if they receive the same discount as they did on Prime Day in October.