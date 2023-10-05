Amazon axes live-audio streaming app Amp after just one year

This decision was not made quickly or easily. It only became clear after months of careful consideration determining the investments Amazon wants to make for the future

Giant corporations like Amazon, Apple , Google, and Microsoft are trying to increase their market share and diversify their products and services all the time. The easiest way is to acquire smaller companies that already own a particular product, but there’s also the possibility of pouring your resources into your own projects instead.Amp is a live-audio app that Amazon launched back in March 2022, which didn’t gain much popularity among creators. The service enabled users to become DJs by offering them all the tools needed, including music from major labels.Unfortunately, Amazon announced plans to shut down the app/service probably because not enough people use it to justify the amount of resources it spends on it.,” said Steve Boom, VP of Amazon Music, said in a memo reviewed by Bloomberg Amazon’s official went on to say that the company has learned a lot from Amp, such as how live-music communities interact and plans to add some of those experiences to Amazon Music. It remains to be seen in what form they will be introduced, unless this is just PR talk.