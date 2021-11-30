The Amazon Appstore has major issues on Android 12, and it looks like someone forgot to test it

The Amazon Appstore has major issues on Android 12, and it looks like someone forgot to test it0
Amazon’s Appstore is the second most popular store for downloading apps among Android devices. It is also the store of choice for downloading Android apps on Windows 11.
"We’re excited about Android 12 too. Unfortunately we’re working through some issues. Thank you for your patience as we get your Appstore back." - Amazon
We suggest that if you’re an Amazon Appstore user and plan to upgrade to Android 12, you will be better off waiting for a fix before updating your OS. It is unclear when the problem will get fixed, and it looks like Amazon is taking its time. Public betas of Android 12 have been available for months now, and developers have had plenty of time to test and optimize their apps for the new operating system. It looks like Amazon simply could've forgotten about testing its services on the new piece of software, and now the company's developers are probably in full damage control mode.
Unfortunately, this makes Amazon look bad. This problem could drive users away from its apps and services, as they might start seeing them as unreliable and move to other alternatives. We can only hope Amazon fixes this issue soon.