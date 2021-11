The Amazon Appstore has major issues on Android 12, and it looks like someone forgot to test it

New reasons to get excited every week Get the most important news, reviews and deals in mobile tech delivered straight to your inbox sign up

The Amazon Appstore isn’t compatible with Android 12. That’s what a bunch of users report on the Amazon support forum . It turns out that after updating to the new operating system all of the apps downloaded from the alternative to the Google Play store don’t seem to work on Android 12.Amazon’s Appstore is the second most popular store for downloading apps among Android devices. It is also the store of choice for downloading Android apps on Windows 11.According to, the issue seems to be related to Amazon's DRM (digital rights management), and it applies to both free and paid apps. Some users also complain that their app gallery doesn’t show anymore in the Amazon Appstore. Amazon issued a statement on the matter with which it acknowledges the problem and says it is trying to resolve it.It turns out that the first complaints about the Amazon Appstore's Android 12 issues were reported over a month ago. Currently, people continue to complain about the problem, which means it hasn’t been resolved yet.We suggest that if you’re an Amazon Appstore user and plan to upgrade to Android 12, you will be better off waiting for a fix before updating your OS. It is unclear when the problem will get fixed, and it looks like Amazon is taking its time. Public betas of Android 12 have been available for months now, and developers have had plenty of time to test and optimize their apps for the new operating system. It looks like Amazon simply could've forgotten about testing its services on the new piece of software, and now the company's developers are probably in full damage control mode.Unfortunately, this makes Amazon look bad. This problem could drive users away from its apps and services, as they might start seeing them as unreliable and move to other alternatives. We can only hope Amazon fixes this issue soon.